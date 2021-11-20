ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, OT Andrew Thomas, DL Leonard Williams

Cover picture for the articleOpening Statement:We'll continue the progression today. A little bit more tempo down for us today being the fourth day. This is the same schedule we used throughout the week for the Kansas City week. Worked out well for us in terms of having the guys fresh and ready to go. We...

The Spun

Bucs Reportedly Make Decision On Rob Gronkowski

It looks like tight end Rob Gronkowski will be back in action for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, albeit in a limited capacity. Gronkowski, who has missed the last four games with cracked ribs and a punctured lung, will be active for this afternoon’s game, according to multiple reports. However, he is going to be deployed in spot duty.
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
USA Today

Bucs 30, Giants 10: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and more

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered a sound victory Monday night, ending their two-game losing streak with a 30-10 home win over the New York Giants. It was a record-breaking night for both Tom Brady and Mike Evans, and one that saw the return of key players like Rob Gronkowski and Sean Murphy-Bunting from injury.
NFL
OCRegister

Rehabbing left tackle Andrew Thomas could be key to the Giants’ second half

The most important player on the Giants’ offense strolled onto the practice field in uniform on Wednesday morning, his first action since Oct. 17. “If I can play, I think I can definitely help the team a lot,” left tackle Andrew Thomas said later. The problem is Thomas hasn’t played....
NFL
New York Post

Giants’ Andrew Thomas likely to play vs. Buccaneers

Name all of the Giants who exceeded even the most optimistic expectations during the first half of the season. The list starts with left tackle Andrew Thomas. It might end there, too. So, there is no overstating the importance of Thomas’ likely return after a three-game absence. Thomas remains on...
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants’ roster moves: LT Andrew Thomas activated from IR

The New York Giants will have their best offensive lineman, Andrew Thomas, active on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Giants on Monday activated Thomas from injured reserve in the most important of several roster moves announced just hours before kickoff. Thomas has missed four of the last...
NFL
giants.com

10 things to watch in Giants vs. Buccaneers

From Weeks 4-9, each team the Giants played – other than the Chiefs – was at least .500 at kickoff. Big Blue was able to go 3-3 during this stretch, with wins over the Saints, Panthers and Raiders. With eight games remaining on the schedule, only three of the Giants' opponents currently own a record above .500. One of those matchups comes this week in the Buccaneers (6-3). The Giants faced off against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on a Monday night last season and fell, 25-23. After producing a touchdown with 33 seconds left in the game, Daniel Jones couldn't connect with Dion Lewis on the two-point conversion when a Bucs penalty flag was picked up.
NFL
giants.com

OT Andrew Thomas activated ahead of MNF

The Giants today added five players to their game-day roster in advance of their meeting tonight in Tampa against the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. Left tackle Andrew Thomas was activated from injured reserve. Linebacker Trent Harris was signed from the Giants' practice squad. Tight end Chris Myarick and defensive back Steven Parker were elevated from the practice squad. And wide receiver/return specialist Pharoh Cooper was activated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. Safety Logan Ryan is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss the game.
NFL
giants.com

Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas ACTIVE for MNF; view inactives

With 15 days in between games, the New York Giants have moved closer to full strength. Running back Saquon Barkley and left tackle Andrew Thomas did not appear on the inactive list for Monday night's game in Tampa Bay, paving the way for the return of two key players on offense. Barkley hasn't played since injuring his ankle early in the game in Dallas on Oct. 10 but practiced on a limited basis every day this week. Thomas, who was activated off injured reserve among a series of gameday roster moves, practiced all week after missing the last three and four of the last five games with foot and ankle injuries.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Lineman Andrew Thomas scores leaping touchdown in return from injury

After being teased with a big man touchdown in Thursday night’s Miami Baltimore game, on Nov 11, the New York Giants and Andrew Thomas treated fans to one on Monday night. The Giants made good on Adoree Jackson’s interception of Tom Bradys tipped pass. On a second and goal from the two-and-a-half-yard line, New York tied the game with this touchdown pass.
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Giants’ Andrew Thomas makes big man TD catch

Making his first appearance since back in Week 6, second-year New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas made an impact Monday night against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It just might not be how you think. With the Giants down 10-3 in the second quarter following an interception of...
NFL
Boston Herald

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas catches touchdown, had celebration ready

TAMPA, Fla. — Andrew Thomas protects Daniel Jones’ blind side. Now he catches touchdowns from his quarterback, too. The Giants’ left tackle made a leaping overhead 2-yard TD catch in Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay to tie the game at 10 apiece. Thomas had caught a 2-point conversion from...
NFL
giants.com

Giants vs. Eagles: 5 storylines to follow in Week 12

The Giants will look to get back on track Sunday as they welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to MetLife Stadium for their first meeting of the season. Big Blue emerged from the bye with a challenging Week 11 matchup, traveling to Tampa Bay and losing to the Buccaneers, 30-10. The Eagles come into this game winners of two straight and three of their last four. They defeated the New Orleans Saints last week, 40-29, as they ran for 242 yards, their second consecutive outing with 215+ rushing yards. Philadelphia's defense also forced three turnovers, including two interceptions. The Giants will also honor one of their all-time greats during this contest, as Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan will have his No. 92 jersey retired during a special halftime ceremony.
NFL

