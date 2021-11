No, it really wasn’t a dream, Cam Newton really is back in Carolina. There are a a lot of reasons why Cam is back, and Sam Darnold’s injury certainly will have made things easier from an optics point of view, but the simple answer is that the Panthers know that their defense is more than good enough for them to make the postseason but they risk missing out due to an offense that is one of the worst in the NFL.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO