The holiday season is here for both you and your family, but also porch pirates as well. The Lima Police Department is urging residents to be cautious when holiday shopping this season. If you plan to have expensive items delivered to your home, it's best to make sure you pick them up quickly. Unattended boxes filled with items are a prime target for individuals looking to steal. The Lima Police Department recommends creating an alternative delivery drop-off.

LIMA, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO