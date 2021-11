The Center for the Arts will present their fourth annual Gala on Friday, Nov. 19, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and taking place inside the beautifully renovated venue for the first time since its inception. The fundraiser replaced the very popular Dancing with Our Stars event, said The Center for the Arts Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel. “We were looking for something we could do after Dancing with Our Stars and they have all been so much fun, and we raise a lot of important money for our arts education program, so that is what is so great about it.”

