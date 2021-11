The high consumption of ultra-processed foods increases the risk of developing high blood pressure and high blood lipids among the entire population and the risk of inflammation among those suffering from non-alcoholic fatty liver. These findings emerged from a new study led by researchers from the University of Haifa. “High consumption of processed food among those suffering from a fatty liver is associated with the exacerbation of the disease, particularly among smokers,” explained Ph.D. student Dana Ivancovsky-Wajcman from the School of Public Health at the University of Haifa, one of the authors of the study.

