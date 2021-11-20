Opening For All Classes Of Mechanics

By NORMAN BEZONA Professor emeritus, University of Hawaii College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources | Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:05 a.m. COVID-19 cases are on the increase again in many parts of America and the world as we go in to the holiday season so it is important to be vigilant. Just last week we had a big outbreak on Kauai due to a church gathering. Dozens of folks were exposed. When we gather for Thanksgiving make sure everyone is vaccinated to protect the keiki and kupuna. Avoiding large gatherings will be necessary to keep our friends and families healthy and alive.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO