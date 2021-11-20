ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Opening For All Classes Of Mechanics

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas opening in Hilo & Kawaihae for all classes of ,...

jobs.hawaiitribune-herald.com

bigislandnow.com

Customers See Costs Rise in Thanksgiving Supplies

The parking lot at the Downtown KTA Super Stores in Hilo was packed on the eve of Thanksgiving. A steady stream of customers flowed in and out of the grocery store at about 1:30 p.m. Fresh produce, oysters and other Thanksgiving staples could be seen in many, if not most, shopping carts.
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Tropical Gardening: Have a safe Thanksgiving

By NORMAN BEZONA Professor emeritus, University of Hawaii College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources | Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:05 a.m. COVID-19 cases are on the increase again in many parts of America and the world as we go in to the holiday season so it is important to be vigilant. Just last week we had a big outbreak on Kauai due to a church gathering. Dozens of folks were exposed. When we gather for Thanksgiving make sure everyone is vaccinated to protect the keiki and kupuna. Avoiding large gatherings will be necessary to keep our friends and families healthy and alive.
AGRICULTURE
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

‘Coffee with a cop’ via Zoom

Hawaii Police Department’s South Kohala Community Policing Section invites you to join them virtually for “Coffee with a Cop” from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, via Zoom. This informative virtual event is a good opportunity for community members to engage in conversation with their district police officers. Topics of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Irwin: Grateful for their resilience

One of the things I am most in awe of on a day-to-day basis is the resilience of our students at UH-Hilo. That resilience has been even more on display in the last many months as life’s challenges have intersected with the various COVID-caused challenges, including reduced social and physical contact, strained finances, and anxiety over the pandemic itself and the vulnerabilities of our families and friends.
HILO, HI

