Pants Build System Adds Support for Java, Scala, and Go

By Sergio De Simone
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its upcoming release, now available to early adopters, build system Pants adds Java, Scala, and Go to previously supported Python. Pants aims to be a fast, scalable, and user-friendly build system. Pants breaks a build into many smaller tasks to be able to run them concurrently and cache their results...

Cash App To Add Bitcoin Taproot Support By December

Cash App will add support to Taproot, Bitcoin’s latest upgrade, by December 1. Over time, users may benefit from the upgrade’s enhanced privacy features, reduced transaction fees, and better smart contracts. Taproot went live on the Bitcoin network on November 14 at block 709,632. Cash App will add support to...
Amazon CloudFront Supports Configurable CORS and Custom HTTP Response Headers

Amazon CloudFront recently added support for response headers policies, removing the need of custom Lambda@Edge and CloudFront functions to insert response headers. The new feature allows developers to add cross-origin resource sharing (CORS), security, and custom headers to HTTP responses. It is now possible to add key-value pairs to response...
Kubernetes Cluster API v1.0, Production Ready

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) recently announced that the Cluster API project is production-ready and moving to v1beta1 APIs. Cluster API is a Kubernetes sub-project that provides declarative APIs to create, configure, and update clusters. The Cluster API project uses Kubernetes-style APIs and patterns to automate cluster lifecycle management...
From Batch to Streams: Building Value from Data In-Motion

Ferreira: If you're interested in how to transform batch oriented systems into streaming systems, so you can start harnessing the power of whatever is happening right now, and by doing so, start discovering new business opportunities that your company can leverage, and you also happen to be working in the financial services industry, you came to the right place. We are going to discuss exactly this, the journey that you and your teams can undergo to start harnessing the power of streaming based systems. If you happen to be working with batch oriented systems, what is the journey that you and your team need to undergo before you actually start collecting the benefits of this architecture side?
Keeping Pace with Java

Hoffmann: My name is Marc Hoffmann. I've been working with Java since the very first release, 1.0. I did Java projects with every release, from that time. For context, I would like to tell you what I'm doing today. This is what I do during the day. These systems, as you see a screenshot here, manage Railroad traffic. Railroad is actually a domain, which is more than 150 years old. This really sounds like legacy systems. Indeed, we develop and maintain such systems for more than 15 years. Actually, these systems have a real business case and provide real value. They do work. Probably, you're in a similar situation, that you cannot just pick the latest and shiniest software tools and features and develop a new project every other day. You work on a system which provides some value for your clients, for your company, and that needs to be maintained in the long run. I'm actually interested in that. How old is the software you're currently working on? What Java version are you currently using in production? This is an example for me. The software is about 15 years old. In production, we have Java 11.
Event Driven Architectures of Scale

Wes Reisz, Matthew Clark, Gwen Shapira, and Ian Thomas discuss the evolution of event-driven architectures over the decades, the advantages that EDA offers, and thoughts for the future. Most companies adopt an event-driven architecture as part of their evolution from a monolith to microservices, and had a need for the...
Qovery: A Heroku for Almost Any Cloud Provider?

Qovery started on a journey to build a developer’s productivity tool which would allow scaling companies to keep up the rapid pace of delivery, without sacrificing quality or stability. One of their goals is to combine the simplicity and 'magic' of a PaaS, like Heroku, with the flexibility of IaaS’. But more than that, the product tries to satisfy the growing need for increasing the speed of delivery without harming the quality delivered, all these in the context of a broader cloud adoption and DevOps-related practices, standards and tools.
OutSystems Announces a Cloud Based Development Platform Project Neo in Preview

Recently, OutSystems announced a new cloud-native application platform, codenamed Project Neo, at their annual NextStep event. It is the first time in company history that OutSystems has launched a second platform, next to OutSystems 11 – a platform for enterprise-grade low-code development. Project Neo is now available for public preview...
Using Data to Remove Friction in the Digital Employee

In this podcast Shane Hastie, Lead Editor for Culture & Methods, spoke to Mike Schumacher about the impact of poor digital employee experience and using data to remove friction in the employee experience. Organizations measure and manage many different aspects of their technology systems, and often neglect the most important...
Microservices — The Letter and the Spirit

Microservices pattern doesn’t refer to the size of the services, decomposing your solution into ‘micro’ pieces is not the goal of the pattern, think of your solution as one whole then look at the requirements to guide you through what pieces to partition out. The article gives you an example of doing that.
When will Spotify add HomePod mini support?

Spotify is no doubt one of the biggest music streaming services on the planet. But the popular platform has been receiving some negative feedback about its iOS app. Many Apple users are upset that Spotify hasn’t added support for the Apple HomePod mini yet. In 2020, Apple revealed that it...
How to Build a Team That Supports Multiple Creative Styles

If you’re familiar with the terms lateral and linear thinking, then you know lateral is thought of as the source of creative insight and opportunity. Or, if you’re like us and had to Google the terms, here is something to consider: Experts say there is more than one style of creativity. Behavioral strategists Dan Gregory and Kieran Flanagan, authors of the book Selfish, Scared & Stupid , explore the concept:
Frequency Adds Interra Systems ORION, ORION-OTT For Monitoring

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Frequency, a provider of linear video channel cloud origination services, has deployed Interra Systems' ORION and ORION-OTT systems in an AWS cloud environment. By using the end-to-end, cloud-based systems, Frequency can monitor TSoIP contribution feeds while assuring audio-video quality and stability across its network of hundreds of FAST channels.
Visual Studio 2022: Q&A With Leslie Richardson and Her Team

Visual Studio 2022 is Microsoft's latest version of its popular integrated development environment, including many improvements related to Hot Reloading, debugging, code editor, and theming. Now it is available as a 64-bit application and supports .NET 6 and projects from multiple Git repositories in the same solution. Microsoft has also...
SOFTWARE
How to see who's tracking you online and how to easily stop it

(Pocket-lint) - If you've become hyper-aware of being tracked online and having your data collected without your explicit consent, you've arrived at the right place. We describe how to stop yourself from being tracked, or how to limit it anyway. Who is collecting your data and why?. First, understand that...
