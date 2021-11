The Chicago Blackhawks are riding high at the moment. After starting the season with a 1-9-2 record, the team is now riding a three-game winning streak. They’ve had a lot to smile about recently, and they now have a few days off before they face the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 17. The time off gives us time to evaluate the highs and lows of the Blackhawks’ losing and winnings streaks. There are some positives, like Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat continuing to be dynamic, and some negatives that come from lack of production. One of the players that sticks out in that category is Dominik Kubalik. His three-year tenure with the team has been so successful that his recent slump is concerning, and not for the reasons you may think.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO