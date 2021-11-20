ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mario Vrancic fires Stoke to victory over Peterborough

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMario Vrancic’s early goal and Tyrese Campbell’s late strike earned 10-man Stoke a third successive Championship win as they beat struggling Peterborough 2-0. Former Norwich midfielder Vrancic scored his second of the campaign after three minutes as Michael O’Neill’s men won at the Bet365 Stadium for the first time since October...

101 WIXX

Soccer-Leipzig manager, captain to miss Brugge clash due to COVID

(Reuters) – RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch plus captain and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi will miss Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Club Brugge after testing positive for COVID-19, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday. Assistant coach Marco Kurth will also not travel to Belgium following a positive case in his...
UEFA
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp makes player welfare top priority as Liverpool take on Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make player welfare top priority heading into the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto but believes he can still select a side which respects the competition.Victory last time out against Atletico Madrid means Klopp’s side qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare.With at least eight players already injured or doubtful for the match, the Reds boss knows he has to manage his options with 12 games in 40 days.He has been punished before as last December he played Diogo Jota in a match against Midtjylland which had nothing riding on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Villarreal vs Manchester United: Player ratings as Michael Carrick begins life as manager with win

Manchester United began life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a crucial 2-0 victory over Villarreal as they booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 10th goal of the season in the 78th minute, lobbing goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli after Fred had nicked possession away from Etienne Capoue.And the visitors doubled their lead in the final minute of the 90 as substitute Marcus Rashford crossed for Jadon Sancho to fire home his first United goal.The result sends Michael Carrick’s side through to the last 16 with one game to spare.Here are the player ratings...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England head coach Eddie Jones stokes fire ahead of Australia clash as he claims rivals have an 'inferiority complex' as his side seek a record eighth successive win over Wallabies

Eddie Jones delved into his mind-games manual to heap the pressure on Australia by highlighting their 'inferiority complex' when it comes to facing England. The head coach named a team featuring a surprisingly revamped back line - with Manu Tuilagi on the wing and a 10-12 axis of Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell - and, in time-honoured tradition, had a dig at his compatriots.
RUGBY
The Independent

Sergio Conceicao confident Porto will cope better with Liverpool than in last meeting

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao is confident his side will cope better with Liverpool than they did in a 5-1 defeat back in September.In their meeting in the Estadio do Dragao Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out comfortable winners, Porto’s second successive heavy home defeat to the Reds in three seasons.Porto may find their hosts slightly less of a challenge as they have already qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare but Conceicao is determined they will put on a better show.He said: “It was some time ago that match. We have corrected our mistakes and we have worked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel ‘worried’ by Ben Chilwell injury after Juventus rout

Thomas Tuchel has admitted fears over Ben Chilwell’s knee injury in Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League demolition of Juventus Chilwell and N’Golo Kante hobbled out of Chelsea’s thumping of Juventus at Stamford Bridge, with both picking up knee concerns.Chelsea boss Tuchel admitted hoping for the best on both counts, but conceded England wing-back Chilwell has the more concerning complaint.Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner struck to sink sorry Juventus, who were unable to live with the rampant Blues.Now Chelsea will be left to sweat on France midfielder Kante and England star Chilwell’s availability for Sunday’s Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Edinburgh move into top four with draw at lowly Elgin

Edinburgh moved into the top four in Scottish League Two after a 1-1 draw at lowly Elgin. After a drab first half, the game came to life after the break with two goals in four minutes. Moments after Edinburgh had an effort cleared off the line, they took the lead...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Daniel Udoh earns 10-man Shrewsbury point against Sunderland

Daniel Udoh’s second-half strike helped struggling 10-man Shrewsbury come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Sunderland. The forward’s goal on the hour mark cancelled out Alex Pritchard’s opener – and came after the hosts had seen David Davis sent off on the stroke of half-time. The visitors went...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Brice Samba save ‘like a winning goal’ – Steve Cooper

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper likened goalkeeper Brice Samba’s contribution to his 10-man side’s 0-0 home draw with Luton to that of a match-winning striker. Samba saved a 62nd-minute penalty from Elijah Adebayo after Jack Colback had been shown a second yellow card for hauling Tom Lockyer down in the box.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Frankie McAvoy praises Preston striker Ched Evans after beating Middlesbrough

Frankie McAvoy thinks Ched Evans showed precisely how important he is to the Preston cause after inspiring the 2-1 win against Middlesbrough. Evans headed the Lilywhites level with 13 minutes remaining after returning to action for the first time since August 17. The 32-year-old striker was introduced shortly after half-time...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Mark Robins and Lee Bowyer irked by decisions as Coventry and Birmingham draw

Mark Robins and Lee Bowyer bemoaned refereeing decisions as Coventry and Birmingham battled to a 0-0 draw at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Ryan Woods was sent off for the visitors for bringing down Ian Maatsen and preventing a dangerous Sky Blues counter attack while Robins claimed the hosts should have had a penalty for a foul by Dion Sanderson on Viktor Gyokeres.
SPORTS

