After 2020, fashion got down with comfort wear—sweatpants, joggers, lounge pants, and the like. But are consumers ready for the more extreme, winterized version? Whether you’re outdoorsy or not, puffer pants might just be one of the most daring winter trends thus far, that is, if you’re brave enough to try them. And what’s not to like? They’re a no-brainer for those who spend their time in the mountains or cold climates; the down quilt provides a whole new level of warmth that surpasses snow pants. Though, per the Fall 2021 runways, you can wear these pants just about anywhere—on a wind-whipped stroll in the city or on your way to the ski chalet.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO