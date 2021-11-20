ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'It makes absolute sense that Neco is here developing every day': Jurgen Klopp hints at a new role for Liverpool star Williams as he waves away talk of a January loan after being impressed by his Wales performances

By Toby Miles For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Neco Williams might not be seeing much game-time right now but Jurgen Klopp has big plans for the youngster, especially after watching him star for Wales.

While Klopp has only granted Williams a single EFL Cup start this season, Dragons stand-in coach Rob Page has put his faith in the 20-year-old, who played 90 minutes against Belarus and Belgium this international break.

Williams scored from left back in a 5-1 thumping of Belarus, before digging in at left wing back to hold Roberto Martinez's world No 1s to a 1-1 draw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TzsYt_0d2rkPHr00
Neco Williams impressed his Wales manager Rob Page following the World Cup qualifiers 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VhWic_0d2rkPHr00
Williams starred against Belarus and Belgium as Wales grabbed a World Cup play-off spot 

With 17 international caps already, Wales have been crucial to Williams' development but Page hinted he wants more opportunities for him domestically. Klopp sympathises, but won't follow the advice.

'We are really short of players. The last thing I'm thinking about is who could go on loan in the winter,' the Reds boss said.

'In Neco's case, I can 100 percent understand that my colleague from Wales [Page] said he thinks it would make sense that they play.

'But they are nearly qualified or can qualify for the World Cup with a lot of players who are not first choice in their teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJqB5_0d2rkPHr00
Wales boss Page has been starting the youngster at left back and wants to see him go on loan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=108lKR_0d2rkPHr00
Jurgen Klopp has insisted he'd prefer to oversee the defender's development from Merseyside

'So I think it makes absolute sense that Neco is here developing every day, and that's what he's doing.'

For all-but two of Williams' matches in a Liverpool shirt he's started on the right of defence, but for Wales he's switched flanks.

The 20-year-old academy graduate has a tough task to break into the first-team, with Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold to fight with at full back. Klopp is still deciding how he wants to mould Williams.

'Neco's a young player, and he plays at Liverpool, which is a pretty good football team. It's not that easy to get in the first team – maybe in his natural position,' the German coach added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0jUu_0d2rkPHr00
Williams has to fight one of Klopp's all-stars, Trent Alexander-Arnold, for minutes at Anfield 

'I'm not sure if right back really is [his] natural position, but if it is there's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

'But Neco, I saw images of his performances [for Wales] and he did really well, especially offensively, big chance against Belgium in the last minute or so.

'It's all about pushing. That's what he's doing, so he's not doing anything wrong. Then it's about opportunity coming up.'

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Liverpool defender Neco Williams hails Lijnders, Matos work

Liverpool defender Neco Williams says coaching duo Pep Lijnders and Vitor Matos are having a big influence on the club's young players. The coaching duo have strong relationships with the Reds' up-and-coming talent, with Williams one of many youngsters to benefit from their expertise and trust. Williams told Liverpoolfc.com: "With...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool star Mo Salah wins the Premier League Player of the Month award for October after netting five goals for Jurgen Klopp's side - including hat-trick against Man United

Liverpool F.C., Jürgen Klopp, Mohamed Salah, Premier League Player of the Month, Manchester United F.C., Old Trafford, Ben Chilwell, Queensland Reds, Premier League. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been named as the Premier League's Player of the Month for October after registering five goals and four assists for the Reds. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Page
Person
Neco Williams
Person
Neco
Person
Jurgen Klopp
goal.com

What is heavy metal football & how has Jurgen Klopp used it at Liverpool?

The German coach is as synonymous with his intense, fast-paced football as he is with his excessive goal celebrations. But what is behind his tactics?. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is known for his 'heavy metal football', but that doesn't mean that he soundtracks his training sessions with the AC/DC and Metallica discographies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp explains not being involved in Salah contract talks

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he's not involved in Mohamed Salah's contract talks. Klopp clearly wants the Egyptian star to stay long term at Anfield, but he has no direct influence over negotiations, which have dragged on virtually all year. And his other two members of Liverpool fabled front three,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Wales#Uk#Reds#German
ClutchPoints

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp drops truth bomb on dealing with international break

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp drops a truth bomb on dealing with the international break. This was quite a harsh take from Klopp; fans worldwide seek international breaks because of the desire to support their respective national teams. Countless players also relish the unique opportunities to represent their country, which can serve as a way for football players to have some time away from existing turbulence at their clubs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp not dwelling on future as Liverpool reign is ‘far from being over’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his time at the club is “far from being over” but is in no mood to discuss his long-term future.At his first press conference as Aston Villa boss this week former Reds captain Steven Gerrard – who has been touted as Klopp’s successor – said he would be delighted if the German signed a deal for life at Anfield.Klopp’s current contract runs until 2024, at which point he will have been at the club for nine years – his longest stay anywhere – and that fact is enough for him.“I saw Stevie say a lot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

'Timing in football is everything': Ex-Liverpool star Glen Johnson says his former team-mate Steven Gerrard will 'definitely' be Reds boss in the future... but insists he WON'T want to follow Jurgen Klopp when he leaves

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson expects Steven Gerrard to manage the Merseyside club in the future. However, he says Gerrard must be careful about following Jurgen Klopp at Anfield given his success with the fans and the club. Nevertheless, Johnson believes Gerrard is on the right path after returning to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: No reason to talk about succession here

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dismissed questions about being eventually replaced by new Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard. Gerrard has returned to the Premier League as Aston Villa's new manager following a successful three-year stint at Rangers and many expect him to become Klopp's successor when the German head coach decides to leave.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

FSG Fail Jurgen Klopp Once Again As Liverpool Are Unlikely To Buy In January Despite Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane And Naby Keita Off To AFCON

Liverpool look unlikely to add to the injury hit squad in January despite Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita leaving for AFCON, which will be another let down by FSG. Let's be honest, Jurgen Klopp has worked miracles to not only assemble the team he has but also to be successful with the backing he has had since joining the Reds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

265K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy