ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How to Attack Fields & Da Bears

By James Ogden
russellstreetreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI officially warned in last week’s Battle Plans that the Dolphins were better than their record suggested. On a short week and a trip to Miami, the Ravens found that out the hard way. Brian Flores is an impressive defensive mind and his players on defense executed his scheme and game...

russellstreetreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
profootballnetwork.com

As Lamar Jackson’s illness worsens, who will start at QB for the Ravens vs. the Bears?

An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wink Martindale
Person
Justin Fields
VikingsTerritory

Did a Vikings rookie just made a dangerous mistake when it comes to the Packers?

Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
NFL
FanSided

Adrian Peterson might have just played in his final NFL game

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was let go by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday after only appearing in three games this season. A few weeks ago, we saw the return of former Minnesota Vikings running back, Adrian Peterson, to the NFL after he was signed by the Tennesse Titans.
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Vikings: Everson Griffen Came Out Of His Home And Is Getting The Care He Needs

MINNETRISTA, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings said Wednesday afternoon that law enforcement officials notified them that Everson Griffen came out of his Minnetrista home without incident and is getting the care he needs. In a statement, the team said that it’s thankful for the local law enforcement for ensuring that the situation ended peacefully. Minnetrista police said that the defensive end left his home around 1:30 p.m. and that an ambulance brought him to a health care facility where he is getting help. “Our focus remains on Everson’s health and safety and providing the proper resources for him...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Raven Defensive#Chargers#Previous Battle Plans
CBS Baltimore

Ravens QB Trace McSorley Reportedly Signed By Arizona Cardinals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Quarterback Trace McSorley has been signed off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad and added to the roster of the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. On Monday night, the former Penn State standout tweeted his appreciation for Baltimore City and the Ravens organization. “I cherish all the relationships I had with the teammates, coaches, staff and fans there and wish them nothing but the best the rest of the season!” McSorley tweeted. Incredibly thankful for my time as a @Ravens and the opportunity they gave me to realize a childhood dream. I cherish all the relationships I had with...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

New Man on the Vikings Arrives from New England

Take some fresh photos with the bomb lighting because there’s a new man on the Minnesota Vikings. His name is Tashawn Bower, and the defensive lineman returns to the Vikings after a 2.5-season absence. Bower was an undrafted commodity in 2017 — a pretty decent season for the Vikings —...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Concerning Admission Following Today’s Loss

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers dropped a stunner on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, losing on a last-second field goal. Although the result wasn’t exactly what the NFC leaders were hoping for, it wasn’t nearly as concerning as the update Rodgers gave on his injured toe after the game.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Houston, Problem Solved

Hot take #1: There is always luck in sports but luck isn’t THE reason you win. A prevailing theme on social media this week is that the Ravens are a lucky team and that somehow that should be held against them. That they aren’t good, just lucky. People who say that are really not smart. Luck gets treated liked a bad word when it comes to sports. Fans hate it but guess what, everyone gets lucky. In the NFL, WHEN you play a team, matters. Are they playing well, are key guys hurt, etc….Do the refs miss a big call? Does the fumble bounce your way? There are so many lucky things that happen, but to use “luck” in a manner that suggests that a team isn’t that good, well that’s just moronic.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
russellstreetreport.com

Battle Plans Podcast: Daaaaaa Bears

Tony Lombardi and Dev Panchwagh assess the season to date, talk about the Dolphins debacle and discuss what the Ravens have to do to get back on the winning track at Soldier Field against the Bears. How Can Inconsistent Ravens Steady the Ship?. November 19, 2021 No Comments. The Ravens...
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Ravens @ Bears – Thursday

Did Not Participate: QB Lamar Jackson (illness); WR Marquise Brown (thigh); NT Brandon Williams (shoulder); OLB Pernell McPhee (knee); OT Alejandro Villaneueva (NIR-rest); WR Rashod Bateman (illness) Limited Particpation: OL Patrick Mekari (ankle); RB Latavius Murray (ankle); CB Tavon Young (foot); CB Jimmy Smith (hip) Full Participation: TE Nick Boyle...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings DE Everson Griffen posts disturbing IG video with gun

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has just posted an extremely disturbing video on his Instagram account and it’s very worrisome, to say the least. We are not going to put the video here due to its graphic nature, but if you want to view it, here is a link to a YouTube video upload showing Griffen holding a gun in a dark room while referring to some people out to “get” him. He also dropped Vikings running back and teammate Dalvin Cook’s name during the 30-second long video.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Keys to Victory in Chicago

For the full version of this week’s Battle Plans, click here. This is the short version, AKA The Keys to Victory, c/o The Victory Team at Keller Williams. So how do the Ravens go about this week’s matchup against the Chicago Bears?. Offensive Keys. Facing another Fangio disciple. The Bears...
NFL
The Associated Press

Jackson, Fields meet; Ravens seek bounce-back win over Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — As he prepared to jump from Ohio State to the NFL, Justin Fields made sure to study Lamar Jackson last season. Now, he gets an in-person lesson. Jackson and the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens look to shake off a tough loss when they visit Fields and the Chicago Bears in a matchup between teams with dual-threat quarterbacks.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Ravens Town Gets Set For Chi-Town

Remember when the worst positional group the Ravens fielded was that of wide receiver? Today, that couldn’t be further from the truth. The team’s personnel group has worked diligently to develop the unit and should the Ravens successfully restore order to the offensive line, then maybe we might really begin to see these burgeoning talents.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

How Can Inconsistent Ravens Steady the Ship?

The Ravens currently sit atop the AFC North with a 6-3 record, and appear on the verge of getting some important players back on the field sooner than later. On the surface, they seem to be sitting kind of pretty heading into the guts of the 2021 season. Of course,...
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Rashod Bateman’s Coming-Out Party?

Ravens fans, we should have (and I’m sure a lot of us did) seen that loss coming. Whenever the Ravens have what seems like an easy win, and are predicted to win by basically every analyst alive, it’s a trap! The Ravens haven’t changed one bit. Love it or hate it, the Ravens only play up to their opponent’s performance. That’s why even in a game against the Dolphins with a backup QB starting the game before he was injured, the Ravens manage to lose. It happens every year. But hey, they’re our Ravens and we ride or die with them!
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy