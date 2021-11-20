How to Attack Fields & Da Bears

Hot take #1: There is always luck in sports but luck isn’t THE reason you win. A prevailing theme on social media this week is that the Ravens are a lucky team and that somehow that should be held against them. That they aren’t good, just lucky. People who say that are really not smart. Luck gets treated liked a bad word when it comes to sports. Fans hate it but guess what, everyone gets lucky. In the NFL, WHEN you play a team, matters. Are they playing well, are key guys hurt, etc….Do the refs miss a big call? Does the fumble bounce your way? There are so many lucky things that happen, but to use “luck” in a manner that suggests that a team isn’t that good, well that’s just moronic.

