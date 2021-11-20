ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ant and Dec are given a hearty welcome back to north Wales ahead of I'm a Celebrity filming (but not everyone's happy to see them!)

 5 days ago

Ant and Dec and their band of 'I'm a Celebrity' stars have been given a hearty welcome back to North Wales in the eve of the 20th anniversary of the hit show, despite opposition from some locals.

The TV presenters were surprised by a banner held over a motorway leading to Abergele which urged them to 'go home'.

There has also been unhappiness against the celebrity circus on local bulletin boards from residents concerned that the increased number of visitors will mean traffic snarl ups as roads have been closed with traffic speeds limited and footpaths sealed off.

A woman died outside the castle in a road accident while trying to take a picture of the monument last year leading to safety fears over fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLOKK_0d2rkMsu00
Ant and Dec and their band of 'I'm a Celebrity' stars have been given a hearty welcome back to North Wales in the eve of the 20th anniversary of the hit show, despite opposition from some locals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FB4UG_0d2rkMsu00
A number of local businesses in the Welsh town of Abergele have erected banners and posters to welcome Ant and Dec, and their cast of I'm A Celebrity stars

But businesses and local residents in the Welsh town have hit back and come out in favour of the pair bringing their show back to Gwrych Castle for the second consecutive year after seeing visitor numbers increase by 50 per cent.

As these pictures show, along with Christmas decorations locals have been busy erecting banners, cardboard cut outs and photographs welcoming the duo, who usually broadcast from the Australian jungle, back.

Les Light who owns Ready Grass in Abergele has placed two giant cardboard cut outs of the Geordie stars next to a throne and two giant sized balloons.

He said: 'These guys are good for putting the area on the national map as well as bringing more visitors into the pubs here.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jySr0_0d2rkMsu00
There has also been unhappiness against the celebrity circus on local bulletin boards from residents concerned that the increased number of visitors will mean traffic snarl ups as roads have been closed with traffic speeds limited and footpaths sealed off
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09FqDa_0d2rkMsu00
Along with Christmas decorations locals have been busy erecting banners, cardboard cut outs and photographs welcoming the duo, who usually broadcast from the Australian jungle, back

At the local butchers Kitchens of Abergele, store assistant Dawn Williams said: 'I think it is wonderful they are back here.

'Most people love them and the attention it brings. We have put their faces in our window as well as those of the 10 contestants. It is going to be a great celebration of our castle and our market town.'

Butcher Darren King added: 'Everyone here has the programme on their lips and wish them luck. '

Retired tax consultant Sarah Frost, 82, said: 'These are lovely people who exude such charm on our television sets. It is wonderful to think that Ant and Dec are in our town.

'I just wish they would take a walk down the High Street and meet everyone. They couldn't last year because of Covid restrictions. I do hope they can this time round.'

But she added: 'I would rather like to meet the footballer David (Ginola) though. He has such beautiful Gallic eyes. They are eyes that can easily seduce…but I must be getting along.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3qLt_0d2rkMsu00
Pictured: Gwrych Castle, which is the setting for the new series of I'm A Celebrity get Me Out Of Here!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xEffM_0d2rkMsu00
Local butchers Darren King and Dawn Williams (both pictured) are among the local workers who put on a warm welcome to Ant and Dec
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H9lz6_0d2rkMsu00
A model castle and cardboard cut out of Ant and Dec have been placed in the window of this shop

The barmaid at the George and Dragon Clare Stanton ,48, who is originally from Kent, added: 'I would love Ant to come here and pull a pint for the regulars. It would make their day.

'The show is very popular around here. It is good for everyone that people around the country get to see Abergele filmed and talked about.

'We are all trying to find out who put that banner up on the bridge. I think it might have been a prank and somebody trying to have a laugh. It wasn't remotely funny. We love Ant and Dec. They are national institutions.'

Conwy councillor Goronwy Edwards, said: ' it has been a very difficult year for the businesses here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f24jZ_0d2rkMsu00
A full-sized cardboard cut out of Ant and Dec can be seen front and centre in the window of this shop
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18IMB7_0d2rkMsu00
One shop window took inspiration from one of the shows longest-running bushtucker trials - the Celebrity Cyclone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YpVnu_0d2rkMsu00
Cardboard masks of I'm A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec have been glued onto the front of these festive Brussel sprout decorations in the town

'They are keen to take advantage of the new trade that this show will bring to the area and good luck to them. It should boost the local economy.

'There have been some worries about traffic. But we are better prepared this year as we have had more time.

'There has been a few people who do not agree with having the show here and all the attention that it brings. But I think the attention that it does bring is very positive.

'People have been coming here from all over Britain to have their pictures taken outside the castle. They want to be part of the show and so do the local people.'

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

