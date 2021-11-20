ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'deserves until the end of the season' to fight for his Manchester United job, claims Park Ji-sung... but former star backs Wayne Rooney to be next boss at Old Trafford!

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job is hanging by a thread at Old Trafford but former Manchester United ace Park Ji-sung claimed the manager deserves to stay on until the end of the season.

Solskjaer is under immense pressure ahead of United's trip to Watford after his side's humiliating home defeats to bitter rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Red Devils sit in sixth in the Premier League after winning just one of their last five league games and the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers are already being touted as candidates to replace the Norwegian.


Ex-Man United star Park Ji-sung (left) believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (right) deserves until the end of the season to save his job at Old Trafford


But ex-winger Park believes the manager deserves praise for restoring the 'spirit' to Old Trafford and should be given until the end of the season to fight for his job.

'It's been three years for Solskjaer as a manager and I believe that this will be the defining season for him, in terms of whether he continues at the club,' Park told Goal.

'I think that he deserves credit for what he's done at United, and deserves to fight [for his job] until the end of the season, but he needs to show he can continue after that.


Solskjaer (centre) is under increasing pressure following a 5-0 defeat to bitter rivals Liverpool

'He did well to bring the old United spirit and culture back to us.

'Therefore, I believe we should wait until the end of this season and then see. But if he can't show [he's good enough], it will be difficult for him to continue.'

But if a vacancy does open, Park has backed United legend Wayne Rooney to take charge.

The former forward has only just embarked on his coaching career and is having a tough start to managerial life at Derby County.


Wayne Rooney has faced a tough start to his managerial career with Derby's 21-point penalty

Derby face almost-certain relegation after being smacked with a 21-point penalty for financial breaches and sit rock bottom on minus three points.

But his former team-mate tipped the Rams boss to return to the Old Trafford dugout.

'I believe Wayne can make it,' Park said. 'He had great experiences from his very young age and he also had many difficult moments in his career that he overcame eventually.

'For sure, he has great leadership skills as well. So, I believe he can be United's manager in the future.'

