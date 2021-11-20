ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Miracle at a popular amusement park as girl, five, is brought back to life by hero lifeguard after being found floating face-down in a pool

By Miriah Davis
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A five-year-old girl is lucky to be alive after being pulled unconcious from the water at a popular Perth amusement park.

Paramedics were called to the Adventure World amusement park in Bibra Lake at 12.15pm on Saturday.

Members of the public pulled the girl who was found face down and unconscious in the water before life guards performed CPR after she stopped breathing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odzAa_0d2rh0RY00
A five-year-old girl was resuscitated at Adventure World in Briba Lake, Perth, on Saturday

She regained consciousness and was taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital in a critical condition.

Adventure World chief executive Andrew Sharry thanked the two park guests who played a 'pivotal role' in saving her life, according to The West Australian.

'Early this afternoon an unsupervised five-year-old girl was retrieved from the main pool by the two closest guests,' he said.

'Our lifeguard checked vitals and commenced CPR immediately. Our First Response Team arrived and provided further support.

'The girl responded within moments and was then stabilised until the ambulance arrived.'

She was later transported to Perth's Children Hospital and is now in a stable condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ekzfU_0d2rh0RY00
The girl was rushed to Perth's Children Hospital and is now in a stable condition 

A witness has described the incident as 'horrible', according to Perth Now.

'A young girl, she was helped and fortunately taken to hospital breathing,' Sarah Louise wrote via social media.

'The life guards and members of the public did a great job.

'Was a horrible scene.'

Under the amusement park's policy children aged under 12 must be supervised at all times by a guardian.

'Our thoughts are with the young girl and her family,' Mr Sharry said.

'We have reached out to the parents to offer our support.'

Hundreds of children and their families were reportedly at the popular amusement park during the time of the incident.

Adventure World continued to remain open to the public after the incident.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

10-year-old Brazilian girl dies after hair gets stuck in pool drainage system

A 10-year-old Brazilian girl was reportedly killed in a freak accident when her long, curly hair got stuck in the drainage system of her swimming pool. Laise Pegorini Franzen suffered cardiac arrest Tuesday when she became trapped underwater for a long time at her home in the Sao Cristovao neighborhood of Faxinal dos Guedes in the state of Santa Catarina, according to Newsflash.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Astroworld medics under fire as ninth victim revealed as woman seen being dropped from stretcher on her head

The training and experience of medical staff at the doomed Astroworld Festival has come under the spotlight again after it emerged that the ninth victim was the woman filmed being dropped from a stretcher on her head.Bharti Shahani became the ninth person to die as a result of the deadly crush at the Travis Scott show on Friday night, with her family confirming she died from her injuries on Wednesday night after spending the last five days fighting for her life in intensive care.The attorney for Ms Shahani’s family James Lassiter confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that...
ACCIDENTS
AZFamily

4-year-old found face down in south Phoenix swimming pool in extremely critical condition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A 4-year-old south Phoenix boy is in extremely critical condition after being found face down in his family’s swimming pool Monday morning. Capt. Scott Douglas of the Phoenix Fire Department said Police officers arrived on the scene in the area southwest of 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road ahead of paramedics. Those officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived, took over, and rushed the child to the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
International Business Times

Crocodile Found With Partially-Eaten Body Of 15-Year-Old In Mouth 2 Days After Attacking Boy

A crocodile in India was found swimming in a river with the partially-eaten body of a boy, two days after the child was attacked by the reptile. According to local media reports, the forest, fire and police departments in the southern state of Karnataka were searching for the 15-year-old boy after he was attacked and dragged away by the crocodile into the Kali River on Sunday. As the search continued Tuesday, people found the crocodile with the teenager's corpse in its mouth, The Times of India reported.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Lifeguard#Accident#Cpr#Fiona Stanley Hospital#Adventure World#First Response Team#Children Hospital#Perth Now
Daily Mail

'There was nothing I could do, it was so strong': Boy, 12, describes being pulled off staircase by 13-ft crocodile while playing hide-and-seek at Club Med in Cancun: Nearly lost his leg, but is now dressing up as a croc for Halloween

A 12 year-old boy has shared his horror at being pounced on by a huge crocodile which sunk its fangs into his leg as he played an organized game of hide-and-seek at a Mexican holiday resort. Charlie Buhl, of Philadelphia, was hiding on a set of wooden steps leading to...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

11-year-old is sole survivor in plane crash after father bear-hugged her to protect her before being killed himself

An 11-year-old girl whose father died protecting her was the sole surviver of a plane crash on Lake Michigan’s Beaver Island this weekend.Laney Perdue was on the commuter plane with her father and three others on Saturday when it crashed at the Welke Airport on Beaver Island. She was in a critical condition but is now recovering at a children’s hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan. All four adults died.She was the only survivor because her realtor father Mike Perdue from Gaylord bear-hugged her, thereby protecting her from the impact when the plane went out of control.“It’s her last memory before...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
natureworldnews.com

9-Year-Old Boy Suffered Severe Injuries After Getting Mauled by Two Dogs, Biting Him 75 Times

A 9-year-old child was attacked by two dogs while playing on a trampoline at a friend's house, resulting in terrible wounds all over his body. According to a GoFundMe campaign set up to help collect money for the family's medical needs, the incident occurred in October in White Lake Township, Michigan. The youngster, Hunter Heater, sustained "severe lacerations and cuts" inches from major arteries.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Ben Goldsmith’s teenage daughter died after becoming trapped under off-road vehicle, inquest hears

The 15-year-old daughter of financier Ben Goldsmith died after losing control of her all-terrain vehicle on her family’s farm, an inquest has heard.Iris Goldsmith had been zig-zagging the off-road vehicle across a rough field in an attempt to “scare” her friend, an inquest has heard.Neither the teenager or her friend were said to be wearing seatbelts at the time and were flung from the six-seater Polaris Ranger, landing under its roof during an incident in July 2019.Taunton Coroner’s Court heard on Wednesday Iris was pinned to the ground and couldn’t be freed until members of staff from Cannwood Farm, in...
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

Huge Crocodile Drags Teenager Into River In Front Of Brother; Victim's Body Not Found

A teenager in India was attacked and dragged into a deep river by a crocodile while fishing. The boy was fishing with his younger brother in Kharasrota river in the eastern state of Odisha on Wednesday when he was attacked. The victim – identified as Soumyaranjan Mallick of Kaharaganda village – was near the water body when the crocodile leaped out and dragged the boy away. His younger brother raised an alarm after he noticed the crocodile attacking Soumyaranjan.
ACCIDENTS
People

34-Year-Old Zip Line Operator Falls 70 Feet to Ground, Dies After Trying to Save Stuck Woman

A zip line worker from Southern California died on Monday, two days after he fell dozens of feet while trying to help a customer out of their harness. According to the San Diego Medical Examiner's Office, 34-year-old Joaquin Romero died of multiple "blunt force injuries" he sustained while working on the receiving platform of a zip line on the La Jolla Indian Reservation in Pauma Valley on Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
International Business Times

82-Year-Old Woman Dangling Upside Down From 19th-Floor Balcony Rescued [Video]

An elderly woman in China dangling upside down from a clothes hanger after accidentally falling off a 19th floor balcony was rescued by firefighters. The dramatic scene was caught on camera and the video of the same has gone viral on social media. The 82-year-old unidentified woman was hanging clothes...
ACCIDENTS
Fox17

2 adults, 1 baby dead after being found unresponsive in car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fire officials say 2 adults and an infant are dead after being found unresponsive in a car in Grand Rapids Thursday morning. The discovery was made in a cul-de-sac on Brookshire Drive on the city's southeast side. Fire officials tell FOX 17, emergency crews started CPR...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Independent

Dog still waiting for new home two years after he was found guarding dead owner’s body

A dog in Britain is still waiting for a new home, two years after he was found guarding his dead owner’s body.Nine-year-old Dillon is a male Lurcher who has joined legions of dogs across the world in protecting and looking after their owners when they have needed them the most.But Dillon, who has been living at the National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT) in Hayle, Cornwall, has been patiently waiting for a loving, forever home that will take care of him, the trust said. Dillon was rescued by NAWT officials after he was found lying next to his owner, who had...
PETS
The Independent

Farmer impaled by forklift’s three-foot-long spike in freak accident

A Cambridgeshire farmer miraculously missed serious damage to his vital organs after he was impaled by a three-foot spike from a forklift. Jonathan Willis was pinned against straw bales on his farm in Wisbech in October last year, when the vehicle rolled towards him. Paramedics from the East Anglian Air...
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

6-Year-Old In Coma After Being Mauled By 3 Pig-Hunting Dogs

A 6-year-old boy in New Zealand has been put in an induced coma after three pig-hunting dogs mauled him, severely injuring his face and upper body. The emergency crew was called to a property in the Whare Creek area, about 14 miles south of Manapouri around 7 p.m. Friday, following which the injured minor was airlifted to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

265K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy