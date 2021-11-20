ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bruno Fernandes leaps to the defence of under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and says 'EVERYONE' is to blame for Manchester United's humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United's Bruno Fernandes was left frustrated after his side's 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday. When asked why the Red Devils haven't react to recent losses, Fernandes...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes look glum as trio arrive at Manchester Airport for United's trip to Villarreal after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking... but Donny van de Beek looks in happier mood ahead of flight to Spain

Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes wore gloomy faces as they arrived at Manchester Airport ahead of United's crucial Champions League clash with Villarreal a day after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking. The Red Devils star are still taking in the news off Solskjaer's dismissal on Sunday following the club's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Villarreal vs Manchester United: Player ratings as Michael Carrick begins life as manager with win

Manchester United began life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a crucial 2-0 victory over Villarreal as they booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 10th goal of the season in the 78th minute, lobbing goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli after Fred had nicked possession away from Etienne Capoue.And the visitors doubled their lead in the final minute of the 90 as substitute Marcus Rashford crossed for Jadon Sancho to fire home his first United goal.The result sends Michael Carrick’s side through to the last 16 with one game to spare.Here are the player ratings...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Steve McClaren warns Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that Cristiano Ronaldo's return will 'make or break' the Manchester United manager

Steve McClaren believes that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club will either 'make or break' Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United have lacked consistency this season, with Solskjaer receiving a considerable amount of criticism from pundits and supporters following recent results, which have a 2-0 loss to Liverpool and a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bein Sports#Manchester United#The Red Devils#The Premier League
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial record as Manchester United rumours swirl once more

Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged the “rumours” connecting him with the Manchester United manager’s job as his record makes him a favourite for the vacancy.The former Tottenham boss is in the north west for his Paris Saint-Germain side’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday but has been widely linked with the other side of the city.Here the PA news agency looks at the Argentinian’s record in management.Espanyol😊 ¡Hoy es el aniversario de Pochettino!¡Leyenda perica universal! 💙 🔹 5️⃣º futbolista con más partidos🔹 5️⃣º entrenador con más partidos🔹 Emblemático dorsal 5️⃣ del club🔹 Puerta 5⃣ del #RCDE Stadium🎂 ¡Feliz...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Zinedine Zidane 'is warming to the Manchester United job' if the Red Devils decide to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after suffering humiliating defeats to both Liverpool and City

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane is reportedly 'warming' to the Manchester United job, should it become available. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure at Manchester United after suffering yet another loss to Manchester City on November 7. The 2-0 loss to Pep Guardiola's side came just two weeks after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Barcelona monitor Cesar Azpilicueta's contract situation at Chelsea - sources

Barcelona are monitoring defender Cesar Azpilicueta's contract situation as he moves into the final six months of his deal with Chelsea, sources have told ESPN. Barca signed Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on free transfers last summer, and sources have said the club will continue to target out-of-contract players due to financial situation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Watford 4-1 Manchester United: Solskjaer reaction

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told BBC Match of the Day: "The positive reaction was too late - it was at half-time. Second-half was a good performance until we got the sending off. The first-half is the worst we've played and it's hard for me to explain why we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists the huge pressure on Manchester United 'should be a joy' as under-fire manager admits talks have taken place with club during international break

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United should feel 'joy' at the pressure they are under and has been in communication with the club with his job more insecure than ever. The Norwegian went back to his homeland during the international break for a much-needed holiday but the manager is encouraged...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

The contenders to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United's next permanent manager

The spotlight is once again back on the Manchester United hierarchy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now relieved of his duties. Discussions took place among co-chairman Joel Glazer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over the manager’s future on Saturday night following the crushing 4-1 defeat away at Watford, with Michael Carrick taking charge of the forthcoming games while the club looks to appoint an "interim manager" for the rest of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mason Greenwood is forced OUT of Manchester United's clash at Watford after testing positive for coronavirus, confirms manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Mason Greenwood will miss Manchester United's clash with Watford on Saturday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed. United travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford in the Premier League, with the match due to kick off at 3pm. And Solskjaer revealed to Manchester United TV before the game that Greenwood's...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy