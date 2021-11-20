Dreading the future? Prince Andrew rides around Windsor with just a week to go before trial of Ghislaine Maxwell starts with his name 'sure to be mentioned'

Prince Andrew was pictured riding in Windsor today with just a week to go before the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell on charges of grooming underage girls for now-deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

The Duke of York's name is expected to be mentioned during the trial, and he already faces a civil lawsuit brought by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre claims that she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions, an accusation he vehemently denies.

Last week, a lawyer told the Mail On Sunday that the Prince will be 'dreading' the upcoming trial, saying that it would be 'inconceivable' for his name not to be mentioned in Maxwell's trial.

'It is inconceivable his name won't be introduced by the women who will testify against Maxwell. He must be dreading it,' the lawyer said.

The 61-year-old was joined by a female groom for the early morning ride ahead of a weekend of festivities which will see The Firm descend on Windsor.

The Queen is said to be determined to attend the joint christenings of her great-grandchildren in Windsor, with other senior members of the royal family including Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Charles also likely to be in attendance.

Her Majesty, 95, was forced to cancel her Remembrance Sunday appearance last week following a back sprain and later warned that 'none of us can slow the passage of time' via a speech delivered by the Earl of Wessex after the monarch failed to address the Church of England's national assembly for the first time in her 69-year reign.

But she has told courtiers she is set on bring present this weekend as her granddaughters Princess Eugenie, 31, and Zara Tindall, 40, christen their first-born sons at the All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park, according to the Sun.

The Queen is determined to attend the joint christenings of her great-grandchildren in Windsor tomorrow, a source has claimed

It is believed The Queen will make an '11th-hour decision' and is taking advice from her personal doctor, with a source saying she is 'keen to be there' as she 'knows how important it is' for her children and great-grandchildren.

It's an unusual move for the two royal cousins to have a joint christening, with the royal commentator Penny Junor saying it would be a 'fantastic message to the world that she is not ready to leave us yet.'

'She's very spiritual, a christening is a very important occasion for the head of the Church of England and being there will be of great importance to her,' she added to the Sun.

Many members of the Firm were spotted out today - Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attended at day at races at Ascot's November weekend while Princess Anne was pictured the Rugby Union autumn International watching Scotland v Japan.

Princess Eugenie welcomed her son - August Brooksbank - who is 13th in line to the throne, with husband Jack Brooksbank on 9th February at London's Portland Hospital.

She had planned to christen him in July at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are pictured with their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Zara Tindall was revealed the first glimpse of her son Lucas Philip Tindall's face during an outing at the Houghton Hall International Horse Trials earlier this year

However, celebrations were apparently scrapped after a fellow attendee is said to have either tested positive for corornavirus or been pinged by the NHS Covid-19 app minutes before meaning the gathering had to be cancelled.

Little August - the grandson of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson - will be christened alongside his second cousin, Lucas Tindall - the son of Zara and Mie Tindall and grandson of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips.

Princess Anne's daughter and the former England rugby star welcomed their third child - and first son - in March.

The royal babies will be christened in Holy Water Prince Charles picked up on his recent trip to Jordan.

The Prince of Wales was pictured picking up 'five or six dozen bottles' of Holy water taken from the River Jordan back to the UK for royal baptisms - which could include that of Lilibet, the grand-daughter he has never met.

Andrew is seen in Windsor, many of the royal family will join him tomorrow for his grandson's christening

Andrew sported riding gear for the early morning horse trip tody

Many members of the Firm were spotted out today - Camilal, Duchess of Cornwall attended at day at races at Ascot's November weekend while Princess Anne attended the Rugby Union autumn International watching Scotland v Japan (pictured)

Princess Anne is seen at autumn international of the rugby union today

The Duchess of Cornwall wrapped up warm in a fur-lined hat and cosy brown coat today as she headed for a day at the races in Ascot.

It has been revealed the Prince of Wales, 73, is to bring back 'five or six dozen bottles' of Holy Water from the River Jordan for future royal baptism after his whirlwind trip to the Middle East with the Duchess of Cornwall, 74 (pictured near the River Jordan on the first day of their trip to Jordan today)

Prince Charles, who donned a smart grey suit, bent down and dipped his fingers in the holy river Jordan

The water will eventually wend its way back to the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, where Prince Louis was christened. It will also be used for non-royal worshippers at the chapel.

Other children set to be christened are Princess Beatrice's new daughter, Sienna Elizabeth.

It's believed the ceremony will be led by chaplain to Great Windsor Park Canon Martin Poll.

The church forms part of the Royal Lodge at Windsor Great House where Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson live and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie grew up.

Andrew's appearance comes amid reports the Queen's second son plans to use his military career as a way to return to public life.

Next year is the 40th anniversary of the conflict in the South Atlantic, which claimed 255 British military lives, and the Duke of York will attend commemorative events in the summer.

Andrew's appearance comes amid reports the Queen 's second son plans to use his military career as a way to return to public life

Andrew's withdrew from royal duties two years ago after the overwhelmingly negative reaction to his Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis about his ill-advised friendship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Queen and Prince Philip with seven of their great-grandchildren: Prince George, Prince Louis, Savannah Phillips, Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall

'The Duke is determined to take part in the Falklands commemorations,' a source told Daily Mail's Richard Eden. 'The Falklands was a key moment in his life and he wants to honour his fallen comrades. He hopes this could help pave the way for a return to public life.'

Virginia Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with the Duke on three occasions when she was 17.

However, earlier this month, a U.S. judge set a date in January for Andrew's bid to have his accuser's allegations thrown out.

He has repeatedly and vehemently denied the claims.

Who are the Queen and Prince Philip's 12 great-grandchildren?

Ten-year-old Savannah Phillips, who was born in 2010, is the Queen and Philip's eldest great-grandchild (left) while her younger sister, Isla, has just turned nine and was born in the Queen's Diamond Jubilee year of 2012 (pictured with Autumn and Peter in 2019)

1. Savannah Phillips

Ten-year-old Savannah Phillips, who was born in 2010, is the Queen and Philip's eldest great-grandchild.

She is the daughter of the Princess Royal's son, Peter Phillips, and his ex-wife Autumn.

The couple announced they were divorcing in 2020, but share custody and co-parent their children.

At Eugenie's wedding in 2018, bridesmaid Savannah had pageboy Prince George trying to stifle laughter when she entertained him by pretending to play the trumpet in St George's Chapel.

She was also once seen pushing George - her second cousin - down a grassy bank at a polo match, and also putting her hand over his mouth as the National anthem was played while they were on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping The Colour.

2. Isla Phillips

Savannah's younger sister, Isla, has just turned nine and was born in the Queen's Diamond Jubilee year of 2012.

Her middle name is Elizabeth in honour of the monarch. The Phillips sisters are not entitled to a royal title.

They are usually kept out of the limelight - but sometimes join other members of the family on the Buckingham Palace balcony for major events.

They are mostly spotted enjoying themselves as they play together at horse trials.

3. Prince George

Future king George, born in 2013, is the oldest of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children (pictured front left)

Future king George, born in 2013, is the oldest of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children.

The seven-year-old has spent much of lockdown at William and Kate's countryside home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The prince is known to be a fan of helicopters, and all things police-related.

Football-mad George is also a passionate Aston Villa fan, just like his father.

George is seen as shyer than his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, occasionally appearing a little reluctant in front of the cameras.

Third-in-line George and his siblings call the Queen 'Gan Gan'.

4. Mia Tindall

Mia is the eldest child of former England rugby star Mike Tindall and Olympic medal-winning horsewoman Zara, daughter of the Princess Royal (pictured together in 2019)

Mia is the eldest child of former England rugby star Mike Tindall and Olympic medal-winning horsewoman Zara, daughter of the Princess Royal.

The fun-loving youngster, who was born in 2014, has a reputation for being mischievous.

She is often spotted running around with her father and cousins, Isla and Savannah Phillips, at horse eventing competitions.

During a portrait shoot for the Queen's 90th birthday, Mia, then two, had the privilege of holding her great-grandmother's classic black handbag.

Like Savannah and Isla, she is not an HRH, nor does she have a title.

5. Princess Charlotte

The Cambridges' five-year-old middle child, Charlotte, is known for her confident, feisty character (pictured here with the Duchess of Cambridge in 2019)

The Cambridges' five-year-old middle child, Charlotte, is known for her confident, feisty character.

The princess, who was born in 2015, likes spicy food and is nicknamed 'Lottie'.

She shares a love of horses with the Queen, and bears a resemblance to her great-grandmother when she was a child.

At the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in 2018, the playful fourth in line to the throne stuck out her tongue as she arrived by car.

She repeated the gesture while watching a presentation ceremony at the King's Cup regatta on the Isle of Wight in 2019.

At the christening of younger brother Prince Louis, she was heard telling off photographers and declaring they were not allowed inside.

6. Prince Louis

William and Kate's youngest child Louis was born in 2018 (pictured with children Prince George (left), Princess Charlotte (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk)

William and Kate's youngest child was born in 2018. The toddler proudly joined his siblings, George and Charlotte, when they clapped for carers during lockdown.

In pictures released for his second birthday, he was shown with a paint-covered face and hands as he made a rainbow print for his window.

Louis, who has inherited the Middleton eyes, has been compared to his maternal grandfather, Michael Middleton.

7. Lena Tindall

The Tindalls welcomed a second daughter, Lena, in 2018, after suffering two miscarriages (pictured with Zara in 2019)

The Tindalls welcomed a second daughter, Lena, in 2018, after suffering two miscarriages.

The Queen and Philip's other three great-grandchildren were not in the photograph taken by Kate, having not yet been born in 2018.

8. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Archie, who was born in 2019, lives thousands of miles away in California after his parents, Harry and Meghan, stepped down as senior royals last year and moved to the US

Archie, who was born in 2019, lives thousands of miles away in California after his parents, Harry and Meghan, stepped down as senior royals last year and moved to the US.

He appears to have inherited his father's red hair, seen when he was pictured in a stylised image on the family's Christmas card.

In the Oprah interview which rocked the monarchy, Meghan accused a member of the royal family - neither the Queen nor Philip - of raising concerns before Archie was born about how dark his skin tone might be.

The duchess also said Archie was not made a prince because of his race - although he is not actually entitled to be one or to have an HRH style yet because of rules set down by King George V more than 100 years ago.

9. August Brooksbank

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank - born to the Duke of York's daughter Princess Eugenie and tequila brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank - arrived on February 9 this year

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank - born to the Duke of York's daughter Princess Eugenie and tequila brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank - arrived on February 9 this year.

Eugenie described their hearts as being 'full of love for this little human'.

His middle name was in honour of the duke.

10. Lucas Tindall

Zara delivered an 8lb 4oz son Lucas on March 21 - with the baby arriving on the bathroom floor in a surprise home birth.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen and the duke were 'delighted' at the news of their 10th great-grandchild.

Lucas has the middle name Philip in honour of both the duke and Mike Tindall's father.

11. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second child is eighth in line to the throne despite being born a US citizen after the couple moved to LA to quit royal life.

Lilibet, who was born in June weighing 8oz and is a sibling for Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, two, has entered the line of royal succession behind her older brother and is set to nudge senior family members further from the throne.

12. Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice, 33, the oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, gave birth to a baby girl weighing 6lbs 2oz at 11.42pm on Saturday 18 September at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, in London.

Her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi has announced their baby daughter is called Sienna Elizabeth, in a touching tribute to the Queen.

Although her mother is a princess, Sienna, who is the Queen's 12th great-grandchild, will not have a royal title. Only grandchildren of the monarch through the male line are automatically entitled to the styling of HRH. This means she will be plain Miss Mapelli Mozzi. The Queen could bestow a title on her great-grandchild if desired, but it is unlikely to be asked for.