Pop star Natalie Bassingthwaighte channels Jennifer Aniston, Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell and Gwyneth Paltrow for incredible 1990s girl power themed photo shoot

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Natalie Bassingthwaighte has fond memories of the 1990s.

And the pop singer has channeled the fashions and icons of the era in a new photo shoot for Stellar Magazine.

The 46-year-old dressed up as actress Jennifer Aniston, Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow and rocker Alanis Morissette for the fun pictorial, which appeared in the publication on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5k1G_0d2rfkPV00
Memories: Natalie Bassingthwaighte has fond memories of the 1990s. And the pop singer has channeled the fashions and icons of the era in a new photo shoot for Stellar Magazine. Pictured dressed up as Friends star Jennifer Aniston 

'They were women who stood out by standing up for something,' she told Stellar of the stars she depicted.

All that nostalgia – the memories of the songs you listened to, the shows you watched, the movies – they all helped shape who we've become.

'This shoot reminds me how empowered they made us all feel.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12mz1F_0d2rfkPV00
Spice up your life: Natalie put on a mulit-coloured wig as she posed as Geri Halliwell during her time in the Spice Girls
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00JKRU_0d2rfkPV00
Winner: The Neighbours star dressed up as Gwyneth Paltrow in the pink gown she wore to the Oscars in 1999, the year she won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film Shakespeare in Love

In the images, Natalie was dressed up as Jennifer during her stint on the sitcom Friends.

She also depicted Alanis during her chart-topping era, during which she released the girl power anthem You Oughta Know.

The Neighbours star dressed up as Gwyneth in the pink gown she wore to the Oscars in 1999, the year she won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film Shakespeare in Love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ge04C_0d2rfkPV00
Jagged little thrills: She also depicted Alanis Alanis Morissette during her chart-topping era, during which she released the girl power anthem You Oughta Know 

Lastly, Natalie put on a mulit-coloured wig as she posed as Geri during her time in the Spice Girls.

She said of the 1990s icons: 'They were young women on the rise yet they were also able to show their vulnerable side.

'Now they've come full circle in a wonderful and beautiful way. They paved the way for us and it's been a hoot trying to embody them.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dv1Y0_0d2rfkPV00
She said of the 1990s icons: 'They were young women on the rise yet they were also able to show their vulnerable side. Now they've come full circle in a wonderful and beautiful way. They paved the way for us and it's been a hoot trying to embody them'

Community Policy