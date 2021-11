Xbox’s Phil Spencer has said that Xbox exclusivity for The Elder Scrolls VI is “not about punishing any other platform”. Spencer made the comments as part of an extensive interview on GQ to mark Xbox’s 20th anniversary celebrations today. Of course, the topic of Xbox’s $7.5 billion purchase of Bethesda earlier this year came up. He noted that one of the reasons for the purchase was to help bolster the company’s first party games. “It’s not just four games that we’re kind of alternating every year,” he said. “And if one of them doesn’t hit, then we’re not like, ‘Boy, what are we doing?'”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO