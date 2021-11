Brady: -160 (MyBookie) Talking about this fight, I joked that it is a father vs. son matchup. Both Brady and Chiesa are expert wrestlers, talented submission artists, fight with an eerily similar style, and are even heavily tattooed. Jokes aside, Brady and Chiesa are comparable in many ways; but, the most prominent is each fighter’s wrestling acumen. Brady averages 2.7 takedowns per fight at a 60% clip, holds a 100% takedown defense, and averages 1.2 submission attempts per fight. He is an aggressive powerhouse who has the IQ to choose his spots before he explodes for a single or double leg takedown.

