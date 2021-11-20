ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Keaton Confirms On-Set Return As The Vulture

By Mr. Milo
piratesandprincesses.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only is actor Michael Keaton returning as his iconic role as Bruce Wayne/Batman the the upcoming Flash film at Warner Bros, but also as the Marvel villain Adrien Toomes/The Vulture at Marvel/SONY. In a recent appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show when talking about his time playing Vulture...

www.piratesandprincesses.net

IN THIS ARTICLE
