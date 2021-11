The Bitcoin price is likely to see additional sharp drops as the seller hits most of the other cryptocurrencies in the market. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) Looking at the daily chart, BTC/USD is once again falling below $58,000 with a loss of around 4.50% from the opening price to reach the $56,028 level at the time of writing. More so, the cryptocurrency previously touched the resistance level of $59,526, which caused it to reverse and fall below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. Such a noticeable drop in prices may raise doubts among the cryptocurrency community, as the drop could affect other cryptos as well.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO