NFL

Giants injury report: Logan Ryan, Sterling Shepard out vs. Bucs

By Dan Benton
 4 days ago
The New York Giants will see the return of several offensive stars in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but will be down a defensive captain.

Safety Logan Ryan, after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, will sit out on Monday night against his former Patriots teammate, Tom Brady. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard will also miss the game.

The good news? Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney will both play. There’s also a strong chance running back Saquon Barkley will return. Ditto left tackle Andrew Thomas, who remains on injured reserve as of now.

The Giants’ final injury report can be found below:

Out: S Logan Ryan (COVID-19), WR Sterling Shepard (quad), DB Nate Ebner (knee), LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle/illness)

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), RB Devontae Booker (hip), TE Kaden Smith (knee), FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf)

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers’ final injury report can also be found below (awaiting further updates):

Out: WR Antonio Browns (ankle)

Doubtful: NT Vita Vea (knee)

Questionable: TE Rob Gronkowski (back), CB Dee Delaney (ankle/concussion), DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle)

