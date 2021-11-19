ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 13 Best New Songs This Week

By Robby Seabrook III
 7 days ago
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you....

B106

Here Are Hip-Hop’s Best Songs Within a Song

Everyone loves a good ol’ fashion BOGO. Having the ability to get two (or more) things for the price of one is one of the tricks that helps drive capitalism, and when it comes to music, getting a double dose of vibes on a single track can make a song hit different.
THEATER & DANCE
brooklynvegan.com

19 New Songs Out Today

DUKE DEUCE - "THE HYPE" The very prolific crunk revivalist Duke Deuce continues to gear up for his new album Crunkstar, and he's dropped this new single, "The Hype," which finds him exploring a more chilled-out side than usual. -- RITON PRESENTS GUCCI SOUNDSYSTEM - "LET'S STICK AROUND" (FEAT. JARVIS...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

M.I.A. Drops New Song Babylon

M.I.A. has released a new song, Babylon. Driven by a drum and bass-style beat and a sample of Boney M's 1978 single Rivers Of Babylon, the track follows a pair of songs released in 2020, OHMNI 202091 and CTRL, though earlier in 2021 she teamed up with Travis Scott and Young Thug on Franchise.
MUSIC
pdxmonthly.com

Song of the Week: ‘Magic’ by Reva DeVito

I don't know if you've noticed, but it's been raining for two days straight in Portland. Welcome to November: dark, wet, monotonous. The drizzle has its charms—or so Oregonians have more or less been able to convince ourselves—but no matter how long you manage to keep your head above water, sooner or later, it dampens the spirits.
PORTLAND, OR
Punknews.org

Listen to the new song by Suckerpunch!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the debut track from pop punkers Suckerpunch! The single is called "Hope Like Hell". The band said of the song,. "The concept behind this song hits close to home for all of us in the band: diving into a deep depression and willingly existing in that spiral. Many of us have experienced what depression does to you, and how it might make you want to not exist in one way or another. This song ends with a string of hope about a better tomorrow. Many of us feel like we can’t catch a breath, and this song shares that sentiment."
MUSIC
Complex

Best New Music This Week: Adele, Freddie Gibbs, Isaiah Rashad, and More

It’s been a busy week for new music. After a nearly six-year hiatus, Adele is back with a new album, 30, featuring the electrifying standout “Oh My God.” Freddie Gibbs and Jadakiss joined forces for their first collaboration in years on “Black Illuminati.” Isaiah Rashad and Young Nudy united on “Deep Blue” from the The House Is Burning deluxe edition. And this week’s list also includes collaborations from Morray and Benny the Butcher, Snoop Dogg and Blxst, Rico Nasty and Flo Milli, and more.
MUSIC
my975fm.com

Is This The Best Christmas Song Ever? Hmmm!

What is the perfect Christmas song? Well, musicologist Dr. Joe Bennett from the Boston Conservatory at Berkley analyzed 200 Christmas songs for tempo, lyric, vocal and key and came up with a scientific formula for creating the perfect Christmas song ever. This is what resulted? So, is it the best Christmas song ever? We'll let you decide!
MUSIC
Billboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: FKA Twigs, Alesso, 100 Gecs & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists like FKA Twigs, Alesso, 100 Gecs and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for for a custom playlist of all 10.
MUSIC
DJBooth

Freddie Gibbs, Saweetie & Earl Sweatshirt: Best Songs of the Week

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here. Freddie Gibbs teams up with the legendary Jadakiss for “Black Illuminati,” recalling both their triumphs...
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

The Best New Holiday Songs We’ll Have on Repeat this Year

The holiday season is once again upon us. Everyone loves some good holiday music, but these celebrities have shown their love in another way… by creating brand new tunes for the upcoming season. Sit back, relax, and enjoy these joyful songs. 5. Carrie Underwood “Stretchy Pants”. This hilarious song is...
MUSIC
959theriver.com

Old song, new video

Hey, it’s Rich Dale. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of his Diary of a Madman album, Ozzy has created a special new video for “Flying High Again”. Diary was released in 1981 and was Ozzy’s second solo album and was the final album featuring Randy Rhoads on guitar. The new...
MUSIC
PopMatters

The 10 Best Belle and Sebastian Non-Album Songs

5. “The Eighth Station of the Cross Kebab House” (2005) Based on Murdoch’s first-hand observations on Israeli-Palestinian tensions after a visit to the region with keyboardist Chris Geddes, “The Eighth Station of the Cross Kebab House” ups the geopolitical stakes of B&S’s touching character sketches. Originally appearing on the 2005 Help: A Day in the Life benefit compilation, the song compares and contrasts what it’s like on both sides of the conflict, its protagonists being an Israeli checkpoint soldier (“the girl with the gun”) and a Palestinian boy so shellshocked he “can’t sleep without gunfire”. And yet, Murdoch’s tale finds their common humanity as they cross paths when “The boy cracks a joke / He is sweet”, with their biggest bone of contention being that “He listens to hip-hop in Gaza / She listens to Coldplay in Lod”. Here, Murdoch might be at his most political, which works because he’s also at his most personal too.
MUSIC
