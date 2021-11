Near Grand Rapids, Michigan, firefighters were trying to locate a deer with her face stuck in a plastic pumpkin. A resident captured video of the deer Thursday and firefighters were able to briefly get hold of the deer, but she broke free before the bucket could be removed. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the deer appeared to be healthy and may be able to remove the pumpkin on her own, but residents who spot her were encouraged to contact the fire department.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO