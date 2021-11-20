ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek WILL get his chance to impress at Old Trafford - and vows the midfielder's 'top professional' attitude will finally 'reap its rewards'

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Gunnar Solskjaer has promised Donny van de Beek will get a chance at Manchester United as the midfielder will 'reap...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donny Van De Beek
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial record as Manchester United rumours swirl once more

Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged the “rumours” connecting him with the Manchester United manager’s job as his record makes him a favourite for the vacancy.The former Tottenham boss is in the north west for his Paris Saint-Germain side’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday but has been widely linked with the other side of the city.Here the PA news agency looks at the Argentinian’s record in management.Espanyol😊 ¡Hoy es el aniversario de Pochettino!¡Leyenda perica universal! 💙 🔹 5️⃣º futbolista con más partidos🔹 5️⃣º entrenador con más partidos🔹 Emblemático dorsal 5️⃣ del club🔹 Puerta 5⃣ del #RCDE Stadium🎂 ¡Feliz...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United transfer news: Donny van de Beek WILL leave in January, according to prolific transfer guru

Donny van de Beek is set to leave Manchester United in January - according to renowned social media transfer source, Fabrizio Romano. Romano has stressed that van de Beek does love the club but that if his situation doesn't improve between now and the next transfer window, the Netherlands international will be asking to depart Old Trafford - just 18 months after arriving.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Old Trafford#Gunnar#Ajax#Dutchman#The Champions League
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer delighted with Van de Beek attitude

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has no complaints about Donny van de Beek's attitude at Manchester United. Solskjaer insisted that Van de Beek's patience and hard work will eventually pay off. "I speak to him because it's not easy when players are not playing as much as they think they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists the huge pressure on Manchester United 'should be a joy' as he admits talks HAVE taken place with club officials during the international break amid growing scrutiny on his position

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that Manchester United's slump has put him and his players under pressure, but insists they are ready to fight their way out of it. United go to Watford on Saturday having lost six of their last 12 games – including embarrassing defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester United 'call emergency board meeting to discuss SACKING Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Glazers step up their pursuit of Zinedine Zidane' to take over as Old Trafford manager

Manchester United have reportedly called an emergency board meeting following the club's embarrassing 4-1 defeat away to Watford. It comes as the biggest sign yet that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be relieved of his duties as manager, as the Red Devil's meltdown shows no sign of subsiding. The Glazer family...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Solskjaer sacked LIVE: Follow all the latest as Manchester United FINALLY get rid of their manager with Zinedine Zidane in the frame to take over at Old Trafford

Manchester United have sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the wake of their embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday. The Norwegian, who will reportedly get a £7.5million pay-out if he is ousted, leaves the club in seventh and 12 points off Premier League leaders Chelsea. Michael Carrick is set to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Maguire: Man Utd players take ‘huge responsibility’ over Solskjaer sacking

Harry Maguire has admitted Manchester United’s players must accept responsibility for their role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking as manager.The United captain is among those whose performances have come in for the most scrutiny during the miserable run of Premier League form which led to Solskjaer’s exit on Sunday, with his sending off contributing to the 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday which proved the final straw.“Of course the players need to take the responsibility for everything that happens on the football field,” Maguire said. “We’re the ones that cross over that white line. We were in it together as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino unwilling to discuss links to Manchester United job

Mauricio Pochettino was unwilling to discuss rumours linking him with Manchester United as he prepared for Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash across town at Manchester City.PSG’s former Tottenham boss is considered a potential candidate for the new vacancy at Old Trafford created by the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer The Argentinian said at his pre-match press conference: “I am not a child. The rumours are there, I understand what is going on.Mauricio Pochettino in Manchester for a press conference tonight - to preview PSG's game at Man City pic.twitter.com/UWazjGWHdy— Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) November 23, 2021“But this type of thing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Details Of Ole Gunnar Solskaer's Final Meeting With Manchester United Squad Emerges, Shows His Class

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has given an insight into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's farewell speech following his departure - and it shows "the values of the man". The Norwegian manager, who was sacked after the club's 4-1 defeat against Premier League strugglers Watford, arrived at the Carrington training base on Sunday morning to say his goodbyes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Villarreal vs Manchester United result: Five things we learned as Cristiano Ronaldo seals Champions League qualification

Michael Carrick’s first game in charge of Manchester United ended in style as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho struck to seal a 2-0 victory and send the club into Champions League knockout stages. Despite the tumult of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking on Sunday morning, United knew they could ill-afford to drop points against Villarreal, with their qualification still uncertain. A cagey first half offered few sparks, with United cautious and lacking attacking imagination as Villarreal came closest to breaking the deadlock. However, they burst into life after the hour mark as Cristiano Ronaldo pounced to score a fine lob...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy