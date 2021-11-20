ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man United 'urge Ousmane Dembele to spurn Barcelona and move to Old Trafford on a free next summer despite new boss Xavi's desire to keep winger'

By Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United are urging Ousmane Dembele to leave Barcelona and move to Old Trafford on a free transfer, according to reports in Spain. The...

Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
Neymar
Xavi
Barcelona are set to fail in any attempt to sign Raheem Sterling this January despite new boss Xavi's interest in the Man City star due to their dire finances with his £300,000-a-week wages proving problematic

Barcelona are likely to fail in an attempt to lure Raheem Sterling away from Manchester City in January. The Catalan giants have made no secret of their desire to sign the England forward, whose game time has been reduced under Pep Guardiola this season. Sportsmail revealed in 2019 that Xavi...
Dembele picks up first fine at Barcelona under Xavi?

Ousmane Dembele has reportedly become the first player to fall foul of new coach Xavi’s rules at Barcelona and could be hit with a fine. The Frenchman turned up to training at 8.33am which is pretty early but still three minutes late according to Xavi’s new rules, reports ESPN. Xavi...
Nani insists there was 'no better place' for Cristiano Ronaldo than Man United despite the club's struggles since his return to Old Trafford... as the former Red Devil reveals he was 'the first one' to convince Bruno Fernandes to join the club

Former Manchester United winger Nani has insisted there was 'no better place' for Cristiano Ronaldo to go this summer than back to the Red Devils. The 34-year-old Portuguese now plays for Orlando City in the MLS but had an eight-year spell at Old Trafford during which he briefly played alongside Ronaldo.
Jesse Lingard wants to QUIT Man United in January on loan before leaving on a free next summer... with Barcelona and AC Milan interested in wantaway star as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup

Jesse Lingard wants to leave Manchester United in January after abandoning contract talks with the club. Lingard rejected United's offer in October, which is understood to have been worth less than his current deal at Old Trafford, and the 28-year-old has no plans to re-open negotiations. Lingard would prefer to...
90min.com

Man Utd announce first women's game at Old Trafford in front of fans

Manchester United Women will play their first ever game at Old Trafford in front of fans later this season when they host Everton in the WSL in March. United, who typically play home games at Leigh Sports Village, have only ever played once previously at Old Trafford and it was behind closed doors because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Barcelona boss Xavi 'is plotting a move for Chelsea trio Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi' after struggling for first-team football, with the Spaniard looking to revamp his attack at the Camp Nou

Barcelona manager Xavi is plotting a transfer move for Chelsea wing stars Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to reports in Spain. Xavi, newly appointed on November 6, is thought to be keen to revamp the club's attack, with the Blues trio high on his shortlist. And as...
Raheem Sterling 'tells Man City he wants to LEAVE the club in January and join cash-strapped Barcelona' as Xavi looks to sign out-of-favour England winger

Raheem Sterling has asked Manchester City to sanction transfer to Barcelona this January after falling down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola, according to reports. Sterling - who has 18 months left on his contract at City - played a starring during England's Euro 2020 campaign but has since struggled to cement a place in Guardiola's starting IX.
ESPN

Man United Women set for historic Old Trafford match with supporters

Manchester United's women's team are set to play at Old Trafford in front of supporters for the first time. United women, formed in 2018, played at Old Trafford for the first time in March but the Women's Super League (WSL) fixture with West Ham United was held behind closed doors because of coronavirus restrictions in the UK preventing fans from attending games.
