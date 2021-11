Explore and put into practice techniques, strategies and practices to identify and hone your plan for connecting and engaging with students, and managing your online course. The course takes place online December 27, 2021 to January 21, 2022, with webinars held from 9-10:30am on January 7, 14 and 21. Apply by December 20, 2021. Successfully complete the course and receive an achievement letter to your dean and department chair and a digital badge. For details and to apply, go to: https://teachonline.wisc.edu/facilitation-management/.

COLLEGES ・ 6 DAYS AGO