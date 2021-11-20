ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cande y Paulo: Limite En Tu Amor

By Corey Brown
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years ago, I stumbled upon a video by Cande Buasso and Paulo Carrizo. They just hit my...

Zoe Sparks: Berklee Two Track Performance

The Berklee Two Track series has been enjoyable but doesn’t frequently feature a bassist. That changed with this performance by Zoe Sparks. “Influenced mainly by popular music from the 1970’s to the present, she plays R&B, funk, soul, and hip hop,” Berklee shared. “Zoe and her band share a passion for performing and delivering meaningful messages accompanied by funky, soulful grooves. She is currently finishing her final year at Berklee College of Music as a bass performance major.”
MUSIC
Keep It Groovy: Adding Accents To Your Pulsing Bass Line

Let’s take a look at ways to add variety to eighth note grooves! This time, we’ll add rhythmic and tonal accents to pulsing eighth notes to provide shape and movement to an otherwise “root centric” bass line. First, be mindful of your note duration and try to “pulse” the eighth...
MUSIC
Tim Lefebvre and Jason Lindner Team Up for “sedatø”

The duo has just released a self-titled debut album that explores synth sounds and driving beats for a style they dub “prog-tronica.”. “I was a fan of Jason as a composer and musician,” Lefebvre says of the band’s creation. “Then we ended up starting to play together. We had a good time and shared a lot of the same influences. Jason is so good on analog synths.”
ROCK MUSIC
Rumors Corner (with MarloweDK): I’m Every Woman

It has been quite a while since we’ve seen a video by MarloweDK, so we were thrilled when he dropped this one. Here’s Rumors Corner performing in an online concert last year. They take on Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman”. Support No Treble. For 12+ years, we’ve worked hard to...
MUSIC
Bass of the Week: AC Guitars Finn R Type 5/33

Alan Cringean’s basses always grab my attention, which is why one of his latest builds stopped my scrolling on Facebook. His newest Finn R Type 5/33 is built with a Spanish cedar body with a killer flamed redwood top. Black accents and its ziracote fingerboard with matching pickup ramp really drive home the beautiful mix of dark and warm aesthetics.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Don McLean Reacts to Taylor Swift For Breaking Half-Century ‘American Pie’ Record

"If I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor." Don McLean had a very good, long run at the top of the charts with his iconic 1971 music history stemwinder “American Pie,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972 and set a record for the longest song (8:42) to hold the top spot for nearly a half-century. That epic run ended this week when Taylor Swift added yet another honor to her already hefty list of accomplishments when the 10:13 long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

‘The floodgates of Hell opened!’ Deep Purple star recalls furious backlash after he dared to cover Ozzy Osbourne classics

The title of Deep Purple’s new covers album, Turning To Crime, is a tongue-in-cheek acknowledgement from the English hard rock legends as to just how divisive and contentious such projects can be: indeed, interviewed in the current issue of Classic Rock magazine, which comes with an exclusive, official 4-track Purple EP, vocalist Ian Gillan admits that he was “totally against” the idea initially, admitting, “I thought the purists, and myself, would see something like this as criminal, metaphorically. it’s awfully cheeky to think that you can improve on the originals, which are embedded in everyone’s mind.”
MUSIC
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Atlanta Rapper Coca Vango & Prominent Publicist Sir Julien George Announce ‘Viral Management Group’ Firm, Representing Artists & Viral Vixens

There's a new management company afoot and it's headed by an ATL rapper and a Generation Z entrepreneur/publicist.  Rapper Coca Vango and Sir Julien are announcing Viral Management Group, uniting a well-connected group of young adult specialists in entertainment and corporate industries. The idea was first sparked by Julien who founded Viral PR Group in the Spring of 2018 and evolved it into a management firm.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Girl Ultra Is a Runaway Bride in 'Amores de Drogas'

Mexico City's Mariana de Miguel, better known as Girl Ultra, is the Latin R&B chanteuse quickly capturing everyone's attention. Since releasing a cover of Daniel Caesar's "Get You" on her debut EP, Boys, Girl Ultra has gone on to collaborate with the likes of Cuco and Niia, folding her own heritage and culture into songwriting. "My main idea was to use R&B, which is a lesser known genre in my country, to develop a new language where I could translate the music I grew up with, which was mostly from the late '70s, '80s and early '90s," Girl Ultra says.
MEXICO CITY
skiddle.com

Movimientos: ¡Cumbia, Mi Amor!

9:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 2:00am) Movimientos return to Hoots this time with a special Cumbia inspired night!. Customer reviews of Movimientos: ¡Cumbia, Mi Amor!. Lovely staff best venue and the music was awesome. Best Latino party in London. Posted Today, 3:48am. Login to leave a review. Login. Existing user?
MUSIC
The Independent

Gared O’Donnell death: Planes Mistaken for Stars singer dies aged 44

Gared O’Donnell, the singer and guitarist for post-hardcore band Planes Mistaken for Stars, has died aged 44.News of the musician’s death was announced by his band via their Instagram page. In August last year, O’Donnell told fans he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 oesophageal cancer. In a statement and GoFundMe campaign that coincided with O’Donnell’s announcement, the band’s manager said the cancer was inoperable.O’Donnell continued to be open with fans about his illness, regularly posting updates from the band’s Instagram page.“It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow in which we must announce that Gared O’Donnell, our brother,...
CELEBRITIES
No Treble

Solar Guitars Adds “Canibalismo” Bass To AB2 Series

Solar Guitars has unveiled a new bass model called the AB2.4 Canibalismo. The four-string bass is built with a sungkai body in a distressed red “Canibalismo” finish with a matching headstock. It also features a five-piece maple and jatoba neck and an ebony fingerboard with 24 super jumbo frets. Solar...
TESLA
No Treble

Pete O’Neill: Green Bird (Cowboy Bebop)

Pete O’Neill shared another video with us, which is another fantastic take on a theme song. “Since the new live-action ‘Cowboy Bebop’ is now available on Netflix, I wanted to send over my version of ‘Green Bird’; my favorite song from the original anime,” Pete said. The single is available...
MUSIC
f1i.com

Sao Paulo GP: Saturday's action in pictures

From a series of investigations that lasted almost 24 hours to Lewis Hamilton's shock grid demotion, to the latter's charge through the field in Saturday's sprint event, it was a dramatic day at the races at Interlagos. Check out our recap in pictures of Saturday's action at the Sao Paulo...
MOTORSPORTS

