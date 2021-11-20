Cande y Paulo: Limite En Tu Amor

Mexico City's Mariana de Miguel, better known as Girl Ultra, is the Latin R&B chanteuse quickly capturing everyone's attention. Since releasing a cover of Daniel Caesar's "Get You" on her debut EP, Boys, Girl Ultra has gone on to collaborate with the likes of Cuco and Niia, folding her own heritage and culture into songwriting. "My main idea was to use R&B, which is a lesser known genre in my country, to develop a new language where I could translate the music I grew up with, which was mostly from the late '70s, '80s and early '90s," Girl Ultra says.
