Grit and determination were two words head coach Joel Henley associated with the 2021 Fulton Hornets. The team had several injuries during the season and endured, boasting seven players who earned postseason awards. The Hornets had six members of the North Central Missouri Conference all-conference team — including seniors Dillon Jones, Alban Dervishi, Joey Anderson, junior Dalton Jones and sophomores Christian Mahoro and Jayden Ayers — while four of those made the all-district team in Class 2 District 4 along with junior Dominick Tharp.

FULTON, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO