Light Up The Heights is back on December 11th!

Hospice of Amador and Calaveras invites you to participate virtually in our remembrance celebration. For each $15 donation, Hospice will place a light on the Tree of Lights and add the name of the person you wish to remember on the memorial board. For an additional $5 donation, you can add a photo of your loved one to be included in this years virtual tribute. This year, our tree-lighting festivities will be broadcasted LIVE through Facebook and shared on the Hospice of Amador and Calaveras webpage for viewing. Hospice of Amador and Calaveras will include the reading of the names, a message from their Hospice Chaplains, George Stathos & Tim Johnson, memorial candle lighting, and the lighting our Hospice tree. Join us virtually on Friday, December 10th. Deadline for name and photo submission is Friday, December 5th. You may purchase a light by at the Hospice of Amador and Calaveras Angels Camp or Jackson Thrift Store, their clinical office, online at www.hospiceofamador.org or by phone at 209-223-5500. Special thank you to Volcano Communications Group, Cal-Waste, Buena Vista Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians, Simmons Landscape, and Sarah Lunsford.

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO