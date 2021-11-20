ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Light Up The Heights is back on December 11th!

DFW Community News
 5 days ago

With our annual Holiday Home Tour cancelled, our holiday...

resilience.org

Light Posting from 18th November to 8th December

Due to editorial holiday, there will be light posting from 18th November to 8th December. Regular posting will resume on 9th December. In the meantime, we hope that everyone has a safe and happy Thanksgiving holiday. Best wishes,. Photo by Jeremy Thomas on Unsplash.
JEREMY THOMAS
KXLY

Light Display Reveal Day is December 2nd

The 4 News Now Extreme Team will once again be Making Spirits Bright this holiday season. That’s right – the holiday lights will soon light up Cowley Park. The Extreme Team is working with Avista to get everything ready for the big reveal on December 2, 2021.
SOCIETY
Mirror

Light up the night

Millions of lights are brightening the night sky over Lakemont Park as the annual Holiday Lights on the Lake celebration marks 25 years. However, as the park is not immune to ongoing supply chain issues, the final elements for the light displays didn’t arrive until the first week of November.
POLITICS
county10.com

#WhatsHappening: Light Up Lander on December 4th

(Lander, WY) – Head over to Lander on December 4th at 6 pm for the annual Light Up Lander happenings. The evening kicks off with a parade down Main Street from Palace Pharmacy to Centennial Park where the evening culminates with the tree lighting ceremony. According to organizers, Cracker Box...
LANDER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Home Tour
thenorthernlight.com

Holiday Harbor Lights returns December 4

Blaine is going all out for holiday celebrations this year, bringing back its winter traditions bigger and better than ever. From Santa Claus to raffle prizes, there will be something for everyone. Blaine’s annual Holiday Harbor Lights will kick off the holiday season Saturday, December 4. Start the day-long event...
BLAINE, WA
Sedalia Democrat

Light Up Liberty is back for another year

Sedalia Parks and Recreation will be opening Light Up Liberty again this year with some new displays to shine the Christmas spirit. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
SEDALIA, MO
boreal.org

Care Partner’s 13th Annual “Light up a Life” coming December 9

From Cook County Care Partners - November 22, 2021. Care Partner’s 13th Annual “Light up a Life” offers community members the opportunity to celebrate the life of a loved one during the holiday season. Each $5 donation lights one bulb in memory of one person on our memory tree, which is located downtown in front of the Johnson Heritage Post.
COOK COUNTY, MN
ledger.news

Lights of Love Tree Lighting 2021 — Wednesday, December 1

Mark Twain Medical Center Foundation, 768 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas, presents the Lights of Love Tree Lighting on Wednesday, December 1 at 5:30 p.m. Mark Twain Medical Center Foundation invites you to remember or honor a loved one with a tribute light gift. Each tribute will be represented by a light on our community tree. To donate please visit: supportmarktwain.org.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
NewsBreak
Society
Laredo Morning Times

My family's San Antonio tradition lights up my heart every December

From Alamo Plaza to the suburbs, there's no shortage of holiday light displays in San Antonio. The city is so plugged into the excitement that the River Walk is flipping the switch on its lights earlier this year and H-E-B is forking out a quarter million dollars to reunite revelers at Travis Park for a scene even Whoville would be proud of. While both of those marquee holiday events get me out of the house and in some cheap Santa hat, it's my family's small tradition that makes my heart grow three sizes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sltablet.com

Light Up Montverde (December 4)

The town of Montverde will light up with holiday spirit on Saturday, December 4th beginning on 6 pm. The evening will take place with the Mayor’s Annual Tree Lighting, along with Free hot dogs and snacks, sing-a-long carols, and Santa Clause!. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy a free...
MONTVERDE, FL
Grosse Pointe News

The Village lights up for Christmas

CITY OF GROSSE POINTE — The annual Village Tree Lighting returns Friday, featuring carols sung by the Grosse Pointe South Choir, hot cocoa provided by the Grosse Pointe Boat Club, s’mores, warming fires, glow sticks, reindeer and a special guest for holiday photos. The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday,...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
WKRG News 5

Destin Christmas tree lighting set for December 2

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Another item for the Holiday calendar, the City of Destin is hosting its 35th annual Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, December 2 at 6:00 pm. The event will take place at the Destin Community Center of Stahlman Avenue and will be held outdoors. A visit from Santa Claus is expected as […]
DESTIN, FL
pajaronian.com

Photo: Lighting up the Plaza

A crew from Watsonville Public Works joins forces with a team from the Christmas Light Pros in dressing the Watsonville City Plaza with lights and other decorations in preparation for the annual Holiday Tree Lighting. A live 28-foot tree is the centerpiece of the upcoming display. The community is invited...
POLITICS
ledger.news

Tree of Lights Memorial Celebration — Friday, December 10

Hospice of Amador and Calaveras invites you to participate virtually in our remembrance celebration. For each $15 donation, Hospice will place a light on the Tree of Lights and add the name of the person you wish to remember on the memorial board. For an additional $5 donation, you can add a photo of your loved one to be included in this years virtual tribute. This year, our tree-lighting festivities will be broadcasted LIVE through Facebook and shared on the Hospice of Amador and Calaveras webpage for viewing. Hospice of Amador and Calaveras will include the reading of the names, a message from their Hospice Chaplains, George Stathos & Tim Johnson, memorial candle lighting, and the lighting our Hospice tree. Join us virtually on Friday, December 10th. Deadline for name and photo submission is Friday, December 5th. You may purchase a light by at the Hospice of Amador and Calaveras Angels Camp or Jackson Thrift Store, their clinical office, online at www.hospiceofamador.org or by phone at 209-223-5500. Special thank you to Volcano Communications Group, Cal-Waste, Buena Vista Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians, Simmons Landscape, and Sarah Lunsford.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Time Out Global

Holiday lights in Dyker Heights and what it takes to make it happen

On the day after Thanksgiving, the neighborhood of Dyker Heights undergoes a transformation, as residents along several blocks in the area festoon their homes with elaborate holiday decorations. And we're not talking about a Christmas tree or a simple nativity scene: Among the kitschy pieces you might see are life-size reindeer, huge inflatable Santas and snowmen, Christmas carols blaring from loudspeakers and tens of thousands of lights. Before you join the curious onlookers who trek to the neighborhood—as many as 100,000 people reportedly see the lights every year—find out what goes into creating the displays.
BROOKLYN, NY
Crescent-News

Holiday lights going up

City workers worked on Wednesday to get garland and wreaths hung on light poles. Here are some workers in front of the Premier Bank on Clinton Street.
POLITICS
Connersville News-Examiner

Light up the valley

Two local organizations are looking for more participation over the holidays. The Whitewater Canal Scenic Byway Association and Historic Connersville, Incorporated are hoping to generate interest in their activities. The Byway is sponsoring its second “Christmas in the Whitewater Valley” lighting contest. Businesses and individuals are invited to enter. The...
CONNERSVILLE, IN
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas State Capitol Christmas tree will be lighting up on December 4

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The State Capitol Christmas tree is set to light up for the holidays at a ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. According to a news release from Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, the ceremony will follow the “Big Jingle Jubilee” in Little Rock on Capitol Avenue, and will include performances by Saint Mark’s Baptist Church Choir, Catholic High JROTC and Santa Claus himself.
ARKANSAS STATE
farmingtonvoice.com

Farmington Hills lights up during December ceremony

The City of Farmington Hills will celebrate its 29th Annual Holiday Lights Ceremony on December 7, 6:30 p.m., at the municipal campus on the southwest corner of Orchard Lake and 11 Mile Road. Along with colorful tree lighting, a 20-foot-tall candle will glow in the center of the city’s iconic...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

