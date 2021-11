The Mount Vernon Grapevine will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on November 25th and November 26th, 2021. Thanksgiving is a day to count our blessings and be grateful for those we love and who love us. To enjoy spending time with friends and family, and to spare a thought for those that are living alone. For those that have plenty, think of those that do not, and make a gesture of kindness. Think of those who are working, sacrificing their holiday in order to save the lives of others and keep them safe. Make their jobs easier by drinking and driving responsibly. Keep yourself safe, and those who put their trust in you during your journeys to and from your destinations. Thank you to all of our readers, for whom we are thankful every day of the year. Happy Thanksgiving!

