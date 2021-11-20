Friday afternoon fire damages Crooked Creek Drive house
Shreveport, LA – According to the Shreveport Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. Friday. It happened...shreveportmag.com
Shreveport, LA – According to the Shreveport Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. Friday. It happened...shreveportmag.com
Shreveport Magazine is an independent voice in the Shreveport media landscape. The Shreveport Magazine has remained privately owned and it always will be. The Shreveport Magazine reports about the local news, places, businesses, events and problems affecting the dynamic and amazing City of Shreveport and surrounding neighborhoods.https://shreveportmag.com/
Comments / 0