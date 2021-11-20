Friday afternoon fire damages Crooked Creek Drive house

Shreveport, LA – According to the Shreveport Police Department, his name is Jimmy Cockerhem and he was arrested on Tuesday. Police said the 63-year-old suspect is now charged with 2nd-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 61-year-old Gary Lee. According to the coroner’s office, the 61-year-old victim was shot in...

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO