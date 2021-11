Peterborough Concert Series will host local group Gumboots to perform the music of Paul Simon, Saturday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. at the Peterborough Town House. Gumboots is a 12-piece band made up of New England musicians with a shared affinity for the music of Paul Simon. They formed in the summer of 2018 after performing a night of Simon’s music in celebration of his career at a local Peterborough venue. Their shows include material from all six decades of Simon’s catalog, and the Nov. 27 show will be their first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

