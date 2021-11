In his closing argument, the prosecutor referred to Kyle Rittenhouse, who is on trial for killing two men and wounding another last year in Kenosha, Wis., as the “17-year-old teenager.” Sometimes he called him “the defendant.” But mostly, Rittenhouse was simply the nameless, soulless “he.” He was the lone figure who came to a night of protests and civil unrest armed with a gun. He was the self-appointed guardian of someone else’s property who wielded a semiautomatic weapon while striding through a crowd that was already hyped up, angry and on edge. He was needless heat in an already boiling morass.

