Here at T&C, we pride ourselves on our discerning eye for quality. With Tried & True, our editors will give you an inside look at the pieces they simply cannot live without. I am a uniform dresser by nature: I like simple formulas that I know will work well and I am not afraid to repeat them. This makes holiday dressing complicated: I don’t want twelve different frocks for twelve nights of Christmas (or for the eight nights of Hanukkah for that matter), but I also don’t want to look the same in every photo. This is how I landed on The Holiday Dress, a frothy red silk number that I have already worn to several parties... the diamond smocked neck dress by Rebecca Taylor to be specific.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO