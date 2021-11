Parisian producer, Darius, has been steadily making music for nearly a decade now. Inspired by the mid-tempo, filtered French Touch of Daft Punk, Cassius, Stardust and others, and taking additional cues from funk, disco and R&B, Darius’ music has always remained on a tier of its own. We featured him on the site back in 2017 with his atmospheric debut album, Utopia, and we’re still as excited now to be featuring him today. His latest gift is his Oasis (Prelude) EP, out now via Roche Musique.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO