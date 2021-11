London-based indie rock outfit Weird Milk initially made their name on nostalgia, recreating the feel of vintage ‘60s touchstones like The Beach Boys and The Beatles on their earliest singles. Yet, in the lead-up to their debut EP, the band have steadily taken on new dimensions, incorporating the punch of modern indie rock along with a healthy dose of explosive pop grandeur. Today the band is back with their full debut EP, We Were Strangers, premiering with Under the Radar.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO