ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Soon You Might Be Grieving a Piece of Software

By Dave McQuilling
reviewgeek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumans are social creatures, but we’ve become over the past year than ever before. However, tech could plug the gap. Artificial Intelligence (AI) could provide the companionship people strive for. But what if your AI pal dies?. Is it better to have befriended and lost a bit of code...

www.reviewgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pocket-lint.com

How to see who's tracking you online and how to easily stop it

(Pocket-lint) - If you've become hyper-aware of being tracked online and having your data collected without your explicit consent, you've arrived at the right place. We describe how to stop yourself from being tracked, or how to limit it anyway. Who is collecting your data and why?. First, understand that...
INTERNET
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
TheConversationCanada

Robots can be companions, caregivers, collaborators — and social influencers

In the mid-1990s, there was research going on at Stanford University that would change the way we think about computers. The Media Equation experiments were simple: participants were asked to interact with a computer that acted socially for a few minutes after which, they were asked to give feedback about the interaction. Participants would provide this feedback either on the same computer (No. 1) they had just been working on or on another computer (No. 2) across the room. The study found that participants responding on computer No. 2 were far more critical of computer No. 1 than those responding...
ENGINEERING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
ocmomblog.com

Reasons Why You Might Want to Invest in a Sauna

Do you want to improve your overall health and wellness? If so, investing in a sauna might be the best decision. Many benefits come with using a sauna including lower blood pressure, improved immune system functions, relief from pain and stiffness as well as better weight loss. The list of advantages goes on and on! In this blog post, we will discuss why investing in a sauna can make an incredible difference in your life.
FITNESS
Android Police

Google Messages might soon handle Apple iMessage reactions much better

Google Messages received iMessage-like reactions for RCS chats in 2020, but the solution is unsatisfactory for anyone who regularly converses with iPhone-wielding friends and family. iMessage allows users to react to regular SMS messages with emoji and likes, but those will only be displayed correctly for recipients also using iMessage. The rest of us will get overly descriptive automated text messages like "[Xyz] liked [message]" and such, quickly polluting otherwise clean group chats and pestering you with individual notifications for each reaction. As spotted by 9to5Google, the Messages developers are looking for a proper solution.
CELL PHONES
MySanAntonio

Why Outsourcing to a Nearshore Software Development Company Might Be the Right Move

Conversational mills are still humming about the recent worldwide social media outage that affected Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. The six hours of down time, attributed to engineering shortcomings, cost the company billions of dollars. It was an object lesson that, without a highly competent software development team, companies large and small face true peril. Enterprises rely on such engineering teams to bridge the gap between them and clients from around in the world, as more than 70% of mobile phone users shop online. It follows, then, that anyone starting a business would have a hard time creating a functional revenue model without including online marketing, and also makes using the right software a “make or break” proposition.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Robot#Weather Reports#Ai#Rpg
Futurity

You might be underestimating strangers’ interest in your life

People benefit from deep conversations, but we often stick to small talk with strangers because we underestimate how much they’re interested in our lives, according to new research. The findings have important practical implications, especially as the pandemic wanes and people become more social again. “People care about what we...
RELATIONSHIPS
reviewgeek.com

The 7 Best Gifts for Dad for Holiday 2021

The holidays have come around once again which means you to find a great gift for your father and quick. But don’t fear if you’re low on ideas; whether your dad is tech-savvy or not, there are plenty of cool gadgets you can give him to either help out in the day-to-day or just have fun.
SHOPPING
TheConversationAU

The self-driving trolley problem: how will future AI systems make the most ethical choices for all of us?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already making decisions in the fields of business, health care and manufacturing. But AI algorithms generally still get help from people applying checks and making the final call. What would happen if AI systems had to make independent decisions, and ones that could mean life or death for humans? Pop culture has long portrayed our general distrust of AI. In the 2004 sci-fi movie I, Robot, detective Del Spooner (played by Will Smith) is suspicious of robots after being rescued by one from a car crash, while a 12-year-old girl was left to drown. He says: I...
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
lifewire.com

Email Aliases Aren’t as Safe as You Might Think

More and more services are offering to 'hide your email' when signing up for new accounts. You can use these programs to hide your real email from certain stores and websites. Experts warn that you shouldn't treat email aliases as a be-all-end-all solution, as they won't completely stop phishing attacks or spam.
INTERNET
T3.com

Windows 11 might finally come to M1 MacBook Pros soon

Let's face it: Apple users have had a good run recently. Not only has the company smoked most of its rivals with its M1 silicon, but the firm has solidified its position even further with the recently released (and eye-searingly powerful) M1 Pro and M1 Max-powered MacBook Pro 2021 models.
COMPUTERS
reviewgeek.com

Leaks Show How Google’s Pixel 6a Could Dominate the Budget Phone Scene

Google somehow managed to sell the Pixel 6, a flagship phone with cutting-edge hardware, for just $600. The upcoming Pixel 6a will hit an even lower price point, but how? New leaks from 9to5Google‘s APK Insight team show that the Pixel 6a will make just a few small compromises to reach the budget market, and we couldn’t be more excited.
CELL PHONES
reviewgeek.com

Tile Acquired By Life30, a Family Location Tracking App

Tile may be reaching record sales, but the company has struggled to accept Apple’s “anti-competitive” entry into the world of item tracking. That’s why Tile is now selling its Bluetooth tracking business to Life360, a family location tracking app, in a $205 million deal. The acquisition marks a turning point...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Create Custom Stickers

Users can enhance their WhatsApp experience with third-party sticker packs. However, the app doesn’t offer a sticker collection by default. We’re now learning that an upcoming update to the app could finally bring the ability to create stickers directly on WhatsApp. The revelation comes 91Mobiles, who cited renowned tipster Mukul...
CELL PHONES
reviewgeek.com

Here’s Why Zoom Stopped Working on Your Chromebook

Zoom, the popular video conferencing app that only gained more popularity during the pandemic, has reportedly discontinued its ChromeOS web app, causing problems for some. If Zoom stopped working on your Chromebook, it’s because there’s a new web-based app you need to use. Earlier this year, Zoom announced a new...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy