Soon You Might Be Grieving a Piece of Software

Conversational mills are still humming about the recent worldwide social media outage that affected Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. The six hours of down time, attributed to engineering shortcomings, cost the company billions of dollars. It was an object lesson that, without a highly competent software development team, companies large and small face true peril. Enterprises rely on such engineering teams to bridge the gap between them and clients from around in the world, as more than 70% of mobile phone users shop online. It follows, then, that anyone starting a business would have a hard time creating a functional revenue model without including online marketing, and also makes using the right software a “make or break” proposition.
