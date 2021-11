Say what you want about the Philadelphia Eagles vice president/general manager, Howie Roseman. Occasionally, even though his blunders are well-publicized (and rightfully so), he does have a tendency to do some decent things. Look at his 2017 and 2018 draft classes if you need examples. Only one of the eight players he drafted in 2017 is still on the team (Derek Barnett), but he struck gold a year later during the draft process. That includes the selection of Avonte Maddox.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO