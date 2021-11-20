ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mining giant Antofagasta ‘concerned’ by rising political polarization in Chile

Cover picture for the articleSANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile’s Antofagasta, one of the world’s largest copper producers, said on Saturday it was “concerned” by rising political uncertainty in the Andean country, which is set for a polarized presidential election this weekend. In an interview published on Saturday by the newspaper La Tercera, the firm’s...

AFP

Illegal miners clog Amazon tributary in new gold rush

Rumors of a recent gold discovery have led wildcat miners to clog a major Amazon tributary with hundreds of dredging boats in Brazil's latest precious metals rush, Greenpeace warned Wednesday. Federal police were preparing an operation to stop the more than 300 vessels -- the environmental group says the number could be far higher -- engaged in illegal mining in the Madeira River, the Estadao newspaper reported, citing Ministry of Justice sources. Images provided by Greenpeace show lines of boats arranged side by side across the Madeira, following rumors that gold was discovered in the nearby area around the community of Rosarinho, in Brazil's northwest. While clandestine gold mining is commonplace in the Amazon, the "atypical" operation some 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the city of Manaus attracted attention, said Greenpeace, which demanded greater speed from the authorities to stop what it called an "environmental crime."
INDUSTRY
AFP

EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vote

An EU observer mission on Tuesday reported irregularities in Venezuelan elections for governors and mayors over the weekend, in which opposition parties participated for the first time since 2017. Despite "better conditions" than in previous elections, the observers noted a "lack of adherence to the rule of law." Mission head Isabel Santos told reporters that "some laws affected the equality of conditions, the balance and the transparency of the elections" and this within the context of a "lack of judicial independence." The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, won a landslide victory in Sunday's ballot, which was overseen by EU observers for the first time in 15 years.
POLITICS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

China says it will release oil reserves according to its needs

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will release crude oil from its reserves according to its needs, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that the country was in close communication with oil-producing and oil-consuming countries. The United States said on Tuesday that it will release millions of barrels of oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers

Brazil's soybean farmers hit back Tuesday at a European Union plan to ban food imports from deforested areas, calling it "protectionism disguised as environmental conservation." Brazil, the world's top producer of soy and beef, stands to lose big if the EU goes ahead with the draft law unveiled last week, which would require exporters to show their products are "deforestation-free." The plan "is an affront to national sovereignty, and seeks to lump legal land use together with illegal deforestation, which is already punished under Brazilian environmental law," the Brazilian Soy Producers' Association (Aprosoja) said in a statement. "The European Union needs to understand it is no longer the metropole or owner of the world, and Brazil and South America are no longer its colonies."
AGRICULTURE
Gabriel Boric
Marietta Daily Journal

Chile heads into polarized runoff vote as old party system wilts

Conservative presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast and leftist rival Gabriel Boric will square off in a runoff next month, setting the stage for Chile’s most divisive election since the return of democracy in 1990. With 89% of ballots counted, Kast had 28% of the vote followed by Boric with 26%,...
IMMIGRATION
104.1 WIKY

Chile’s Bosolonaro? Hard-right Kast rises, targeting ‘crime and violence’

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chilean ultra-conservative Jose Antonio Kast, sometimes likened to Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, is in the driving seat to become the Andean country’s next president after leading in a first-round ballot on Sunday. Kast took top spot with some 28% of the vote with most ballots counted, ahead...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Stark choice as Chile heads to polarized presidential poll

A far-right fiscal conservative and a left-wing former student activist will vie to become president of Chile next month, two years after anti-inequality protests that set the country on the path to constitutional change.  The fear of a left-wing Boric candidacy not able to respond to the (economic) problems facing the country today or the fear of an ultra-conservative leadership with Kast that will severely damage the pluralism that a democracy should have."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Chile lithium miner SQM posts jump in profits, sees prices rising

SANTIAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chilean miner SQM, the world's second largest lithium producer, reported a sharp rise in its third-quarter profits and said strong demand for the ultra-light battery metal key for electric vehicles was pushing up prices. The firm said late on Wednesday that net profits for the...
INDUSTRY
tucsonpost.com

Brazil currently has no immediate plans to join OPEC

Brasilia [Brazil], November 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Brazil does not plan to join the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) at the moment, but is determined to interact with it in the format of cooperation, Brazilian Minister of Mines and Energy Bento Costa Lima Albuquerque said on Wednesday. "At the moment...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AGU Blogosphere

An update on the Ministro Hales mine landslide in Chile

An update on the Ministro Hales mine landslide in Chile. A picture has now emerged of the 9 November 2021 Ministro Hales landslide in Chile:- This confirms the satellite image that I published on Wednesday, showing that this is a large rockslide in a benched section of slope. News reports...
INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Stocks Mostly Fall As Inflation Concerns Rise

Stock markets mostly fell on Wednesday, continuing Wall Street's retreat from a run of record-setting highs, as the bogeyman of inflation returned to spook investors. All three major US indices edged lower in afternoon trade, while most major European markets were in negative territory for most of the day before staging a late rebound.
STOCKS
AFP

Sao Paulo stock exchange removes bull statue

The Sao Paulo stock exchange has taken down a statue of a bull reminiscent of the one on Wall Street after being hit by protests and a fine for installing it without authorization. However, the Sao Paulo stock exchange said the New York statue was not the inspiration for the Brazilian work, which was created by artist and architect Rafael Brancatelli.
ECONOMY
AFP

Mexico president defends move to shield megaprojects

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday defended his government's move to speed up approval of major infrastructure projects considered vital to national security. A decree published in the Official Gazette on Monday said that provisional authorization for public works in areas such as energy, tourism and transport must be issued within five business days. Such infrastructure projects are in the "public interest" and part of "national security," it said. Lopez Obrador has championed several megaprojects such a new Mexico City airport and his "Maya Train" that will link Caribbean resorts with ancient archaeological sites.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Giant coal plant towers demolished in Australia

Two giant chimney stacks were demolished at a defunct coal-fired power station close to Sydney on Tuesday morning, marking what locals have described as an "end of an era". Spectacular footage shows the infrastructure collapsing within a matter of seconds. The 620-hectare site, in Wallerawang, has dominated the skyline for...
INDUSTRY

