Mining giant Antofagasta ‘concerned’ by rising political polarization in Chile

Rumors of a recent gold discovery have led wildcat miners to clog a major Amazon tributary with hundreds of dredging boats in Brazil's latest precious metals rush, Greenpeace warned Wednesday. Federal police were preparing an operation to stop the more than 300 vessels -- the environmental group says the number could be far higher -- engaged in illegal mining in the Madeira River, the Estadao newspaper reported, citing Ministry of Justice sources. Images provided by Greenpeace show lines of boats arranged side by side across the Madeira, following rumors that gold was discovered in the nearby area around the community of Rosarinho, in Brazil's northwest. While clandestine gold mining is commonplace in the Amazon, the "atypical" operation some 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the city of Manaus attracted attention, said Greenpeace, which demanded greater speed from the authorities to stop what it called an "environmental crime."

INDUSTRY ・ 13 HOURS AGO