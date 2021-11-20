Here Are the Holiday Shipping Deadlines for 2021

In addition to the shipping of gifts from one family to another, online shopping is expected to exceed previous records, which also means...yep, more shipping. A word to the wise from the shipping experts: Ship Early. From the United States Postal Service:. It...
Many people have already gotten at least some of their Christmas shopping done, and for many, that includes sending those gifts to loved ones throughout the U.S. and abroad.
SAN ANTONIO – Thanksgiving may still be a day away, but the holiday rush for shipping packages has already begun. UPS’s San Antonio “gateway” at the San Antonio International Airport doesn’t ever really have a “slow day,” but Samantha Martinez, the Air Division Manager for South Texas, says air shipping traffic starts to ramp up the week of Thanksgiving, even before the holiday season begins. She says it doesn’t return to normal levels until about the New Year.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Package carriers like the U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx prepare all year long for peak season from November until the new year. Postal Service Customer Relations Coordinator Sherwin Salla says on top of opening an additional annex to sort mail, the department is hiring seasonal employees.
Dec. 15 is the recommended send-by date to ensure your cards and gifts will arrive by Dec. 25. That's just for regular ground mail.
As the holiday season is underway, thousands of people turn to the U.S. Postal Service to help deliver gifts to family members by Christmas Day. But experts say you shouldn't wait too long before mailing them out, as less than 30 days remain to mail packages with retail ground service for them to arrive by Christmas.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – There's a bit of a shadow hanging over holiday shopping this year, three words that could leave even Santa scratching his head: Supply chain crisis.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you plan on sending packages this holiday season, don't wait until the last minute. The United States Postal Service is urging customers to send mail as soon as possible to avoid delays and guarantee they arrive by Christmas.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Traveling this holiday season might take just a little bit longer, especially at the airport. On Nov. 22, just days before Thanksgiving, most federal workers, including TSA security, will be required to be vaccinated. A union that represents more than 700,000 federal employees asked the White...
Are you still recovering from that shipping nightmare last Christmas – when millions of packages were delayed – arriving after the holidays?. Here are the shipping deadlines you should know and a reminder that your shopping might not be over this year, even if you've bought everything on your list.
Because of this, I'm a very unlikely candidate for getting anything out on time when it comes to shipping packages. Even if I sell something on eBay and need to get it out in a timely fashion, I'm usually sprinting into UPS to drop the package off and get it on its way.
Get your packages sent early if you’re planning on shipping holiday gifts this season. FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service have all released the last days they recommend you ship gifts and still have them delivered by Dec. 25 — essentially the same time frames in December as last year.
Christmas is coming up fast and if you are like me and that scares you a little then this will terrify you. All three major shipping services have announced the cut-off date to make sure that your packages arrive before Christmas. Here are the dates that you must get a...
To avoid shipping delays related to COVID, you’ll want to get your holiday shopping done and mail your gifts earlier this year. To help you do that, the USPS, FedEx, and UPS have released their recommended ship-by dates for gifts to be delivered in time for Christmas. Here are the dates, based on carrier.
Job consultancy Challenger Gray & Christmas expects retailers to add over 700,000 jobs for the holiday season. Nearly half of these jobs will be offered by two retailers that are hiring the most people for the holiday — Amazon and Walmart. But retail holiday hiring is going to be challenging this year. Labor shortages and […]
Shoppers accustomed to trouble, but eager for as normal a holiday season as possible, began early and are spending freely in the second Christmas season marred by COVID-19. The pandemic has eased in most of the United States with vaccinations of up to 200 million Americans. But the economy is now struggling with supply chain bottlenecks, worker shortages and inflation that are blurring the ...
AVENTURA (CBSMiami) – The shopping frenzy is in full swing as folks are no longer waiting for Black Friday.
People were out and about Wednesday to meet their shopping demands.
“We almost think of Thanksgiving now as the halfway point rather than the kick off,” said Katherine Cullen, the Senior Director of Industry and Consumer Insights for the National Retail Federation.
According to the National Retail Federation, this year’s holiday shopping season is bigger and started much earlier.
“Almost half of shoppers started browsing and buying before November this year. For reference, that’s up from 42% last year,” added Cullen.
Folks like Raphael DeLeo were...
