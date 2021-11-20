ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton: Steven Gerrard says Villa off to a 'perfect start'

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says his side's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove...

www.bbc.co.uk

SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial record as Manchester United rumours swirl once more

Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged the “rumours” connecting him with the Manchester United manager’s job as his record makes him a favourite for the vacancy.The former Tottenham boss is in the north west for his Paris Saint-Germain side’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday but has been widely linked with the other side of the city.Here the PA news agency looks at the Argentinian’s record in management.Espanyol😊 ¡Hoy es el aniversario de Pochettino!¡Leyenda perica universal! 💙 🔹 5️⃣º futbolista con más partidos🔹 5️⃣º entrenador con más partidos🔹 Emblemático dorsal 5️⃣ del club🔹 Puerta 5⃣ del #RCDE Stadium🎂 ¡Feliz...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Barcelona monitor Cesar Azpilicueta's contract situation at Chelsea - sources

Barcelona are monitoring defender Cesar Azpilicueta's contract situation as he moves into the final six months of his deal with Chelsea, sources have told ESPN. Barca signed Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on free transfers last summer, and sources have said the club will continue to target out-of-contract players due to financial situation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion - We Have Lift Off!

An energetic start and fantastic finish; what did the lads make of the game?. What can Ollie Watkins and Emi Buendia offer as wingers?. How important was it for the likes of Tyrone Mings and Matt Targett to regain some form on Saturday and leave Villa Park with added confidence in their performances?
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roman Abramovich ‘in love with the details’ at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel reveals

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Roman Abramovich’s deep influence at Chelsea as an owner “in love with the details”.Blues owner Abramovich was in London at the weekend to host Israeli president Isaac Herzog at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.The Chelsea chief could even take in Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Juventus in west London, leaving manager Tuchel offering fresh insight into the Russian-Israeli businessman’s “genuine” depth of feeling for his club.“First of all I have to say that I don’t know if he’s in London at the moment or if he will be in London tomorrow,” said Tuchel. “So that maybe answers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
wagertalk.com

Manchester City vs PSG Champions League Match Day 5 Preview

WagerTalk soccer handicapper Nick Borrman offers his thoughts on Wednesday afternoon’s Manchester City vs PSG showdown in the UEFA Champions League. PSG won the first leg in Paris. Can Manchester City return the favor with a win on their home soil on Wednesday?. Stay on top of the latest Soccer...
UEFA
The Independent

Harry Maguire: Man Utd players take ‘huge responsibility’ over Solskjaer sacking

Harry Maguire has admitted Manchester United’s players must accept responsibility for their role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking as manager.The United captain is among those whose performances have come in for the most scrutiny during the miserable run of Premier League form which led to Solskjaer’s exit on Sunday, with his sending off contributing to the 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday which proved the final straw.“Of course the players need to take the responsibility for everything that happens on the football field,” Maguire said. “We’re the ones that cross over that white line. We were in it together as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
eurofootballrumours.com

Barcelona eyeing move for Chelsea star Marcos Alonso

The defensive department of the Barcelona squad needs quality additions this winter. If a report from tribalfootball.com is to be believed, Barcelona are eyeing move for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso. The 30-year-old has been subject to interest from various European clubs. Marcos Alonso has been at Chelsea since 2016 when...
PREMIER LEAGUE

