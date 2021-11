Coming from a background in high school that was very involved in band, Jacob Lynn felt like something was missing at Shawnee State University during his first year on campus. At the start of his sophomore year, he was excited to learn the Office of Student Life was interested in starting a spirit band on campus. Connecting with Director of Student Life Tiffany Hartman and sharing with her his past experience in music, he was asked to help start the band on campus.

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO