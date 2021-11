Miesha Tate will continue her comeback on Saturday when the former champion faces rising prospect Ketlen Vieira in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate. The battle of ranked women's bantamweight contenders tops the UFC fight card from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The main UFC card is set for 6 p.m. ET. The No. 8-ranked Tate was once one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster. She won the title by beating former champion Holly Holm in March 2016 and retired shortly after losing her first defense against Amanda Nunes. She recently returned following a five-year absence and now faces the No. 7-ranked Vieira, who is 5-2 in seven UFC appearances but has dropped two of her past three.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO