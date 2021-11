Thanksgiving and football is a tradition that is unique to South Jersey, lets stay unique!. Many states and areas have done away with playing Thanksgiving Day rivalry games. However, South Jersey has been one of about 10 states that present the pageantry of local high school football players playing their last game of the season in front of the biggest crowd of the year on a day that is synonymous with football and family.

