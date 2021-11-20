ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Chris Olave quote about how much he hates Michigan will have Ohio State fans in love

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave expressed how much the Buckeyes hate their rivals — the Michigan Wolverines. The Ohio State Buckeyes have shown that they do, indeed, belong in the College Football Playoff. Their biggest test came on Saturday against the Michigan State Spartans, and the Buckeyes knocked the doors off the hinges, as they too, the 56-7 “W.” Now, the Buckeyes have one more game remaining on the schedule — the Michigan Wolverines.
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave explains hatred for Michigan

Next week features the annual edition of “The Game”, pitting the Michigan Wolverines against their bitter rival Ohio State Buckeyes. This year’s game will be played in Ann Arbor, where the Buckeyes will be looking for their 10th straight win over the Wolverines. They already took care of the Michigan State Spartans this afternoon in devastating fashion, and will be looking to put a similar hurting on Michigan.
247Sports

Former LSU DB Elias Ricks has four schools standing out

Former LSU defensive back Eli Ricks jumped in to the transfer portal this week and said he already has four schools on his short list. Ricks is one of the nation’s top cover corners and is No. 1 rated player in 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He was a freshman All-American for the Tigers but various injuries including a shoulder that just required surgery, cut short his sophomore season.
On3.com

WATCH: Chris Olave ties Ohio State career receiving touchdown record

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is one touchdown away from being in a class of his own. Olave caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from CJ Stroud on Ohio State’s first drive against Michigan State to take a 7-0 lead. It was the 34th career receiving touchdown of Olave’s career — tying him with David Boston for the Buckeyes career record.
The Spun

Look: Chris Olave Made Ohio State History Today

Wide receiver Chris Olave continues etch his name into Ohio State’s record books. On Saturday, the Buckeyes senior passed another OSU great. After reeling in a 43-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud against the Spartans, Olave broke David Boston’s Ohio State record for career touchdown receptions. The score brought Olave...
foxlexington.com

Ridder breaks Cincinnati TD record, No. 2 Bearcats beat USF

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes to break the Cincinnati career record and ran for a score to help the No. 2 Bearcats beat South Florida 45-28 on Friday night. Cincinnati (10-0, 6-0 American Athletic, No. 5 CFP), one of four unbeaten FBS teams, has started...
Eleven Warriors

Chris Olave Relishes Record-Setting Senior Day, Three Ohio State Defenders Suffer Injuries and Noah Ruggles’ Perfect Season Ends

Chris Olave arrived at the postgame press conference after Ohio State’s win over Michigan State with a football in his hands. There was good reason for that. It was the ball Olave caught with 2:31 to play in the first quarter for a 43-yard touchdown, his second touchdown catch of Saturday’s game and more meaningfully, the 35th touchdown reception of his Ohio State career, which moved him ahead of David Boston for the most touchdown catches in school history.
BuckeyesNow

Instant Analysis: Ohio State Destroys Purdue In Offensive Explosion

Ohio State just won an eighth consecutive game and you could argue they've never looked better. Thanks to an unbelievable offensive performance against one of the top-15 defenses in the country, Ohio State completely annihilated Purdue, 59-31. While the defense still needs a little work, C.J. Stroud was nearly perfect...
NFL

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Chris Johnson on breaking records, current Titans team and racing a cheetah

Former NFL running back Chris Johnson joins Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room to give insight into his playing days. First, Johnson gives a locker room story about parking in the general manager's parking spot and being pranked as a result. Then, he talks about the single-season scrimmage record he holds and looks back at when he led the NFL in rushing yards in 2009. After that, he discusses his nickname, CJ2K, and how he got it. Then, Johnson gives his take on the current Tennessee Titans team and some of their pieces. Following that, he talks about the time he raced a cheetah. To wrap up the show, Johnson talks about the young running backs and defensive players he likes in the league.
BuckeyesNow

Buckeye Report: Ohio State Preparing For Senior Day, Michigan State

Saturday is a huge day for the Ohio State Buckeyes as they prepare to host Michigan State, in what should be their best Big Ten competition to date. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites (-18.5, according to SISportsbook), but they certainly can't take Michigan State lightly. Star running back Kenneth Walker is a Heisman candidate and the Spartans have leaned heavily on him this season.
chatsports.com

BBNBA: Boston Breaks Out

While the ‘Cats were putting a whoopin’ on The Mount, another quiet Tuesday night in the NBA came and went. With just three games on the slate once again, only a few BBN alumni were in action professionally. But for one recent “graduate,” it was probably the most memorable night he’s had in some time. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to B.J. Boston SZN.
chatsports.com

Ohio State Wide Receiver Chris Olave Among 10 Semifinalists for Biletnikoff Award

Ohio State University, Fred Biletnikoff Award, Chris Olave, Jámison Olave, NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, Alabama, Wake Forest Demon Deacons men's basketball, Ohio State Buckeyes football, Big Ten Conference. A current Ohio State wide receiver and a former Ohio State wide receiver are among the 10 semifinalists for this...
chatsports.com

Steele Chambers and Mitch Rossi Make First Starts, Chris Booker Shines in Kickoff Coverage and Chris Olave, TreVeyon Henderson Near Ohio State Records

Even though all of the players who have typically started games this season were available for Saturday’s game against Purdue, two Ohio State players made their first career starts versus the Boilermakers. One of those had already been foreshadowed last week when Steele Chambers played every defensive snap but one...
Lantern

Football: Olave breaks career touchdowns record

With a 43-yard score in the first quarter Saturday, senior wide receiver Chris Olave became the Buckeyes’ all-time receiving touchdowns leader. David Boston previously held the record from his playing days that spanned from 1996-98. Olave broke Boston’s 23-year-old record with his second score of the day against Michigan State.
