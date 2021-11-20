Black Friday tips for small businesses

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving that's known for massive sales, gets a lot of attention at the start of the holiday shopping season. This year, however, more shoppers than ever are skipping out on the savings offered by big-box retailers and visiting their favorite local stores for Small Business Saturday instead. According to a new survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of SurePayroll, which surveyed 2,003 Americans, seven in ten respondents said that they would rather avoid a big chain store and travel about eight miles to shop local small businesses for the holiday season. While 59 percent are planning to skip Black Friday altogether and 27 percent never participate in this designated shopping day, about 48 percent are looking forward to supporting Small Business Saturday this year, as eight in ten explain that local shops are the heartbeat of their community and are devastated when they have to close their doors.

SHOPPING ・ 23 HOURS AGO