NHL

Projected Lineup: Nov. 20 at Dallas

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Blues held an optional skate Saturday morning in Dallas ahead of their 7 p.m. tilt against the Stars (BSMW, 101 ESPN). Coach Craig Berube confirmed that the forwards and defense would remain the same as last game vs. San Jose. "I thought we had great energy...

NHL

McDavid point streak ends at 17 to open season, Oilers fall to Stars

DALLAS -- Connor McDavid had his season-opening point streak end at 17 games when the Edmonton Oilers lost to the Dallas Stars 4-1 at American Airlines Center on Tuesday. "I think we took time and space away from [McDavid] and played him pretty hard, so he didn't have that much time to make plays," Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen said. "Of course, he's a great player, [he'll] always have some chances, but I think we played pretty well against him tonight."
NHL
NHL

Schenn set to return Wednesday

Forward missed nine games with an upper-body injury. Brayden Schenn will return to the lineup Wednesday when the St. Louis Blues meet the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena (6:30 p.m. CT, BSMW, 101 ESPN). Schenn, who missed nine games with an upper-body injury, will be playing his first...
Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers – Game #14 Preview, Projected Lineups & TV Info

Justin Holl will make his return to the lineup tonight in the place of Travis Dermott after a tough dash-three performance for the Rielly-Dermott pairing against LA. Stepping back in where he left off next to Jake Muzzin, Holl won’t be eased back into the fold and should see ample ice time against the likes of Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier, and Travis Konecny tonight.
NHL
An emotional Kevin Hayes, Ryan Ellis return to the Flyers’ lineup in Dallas

DALLAS – For the first time this season, the Flyers had the 18 skaters they wanted in the lineup Saturday night in Dallas. Defenseman Ryan Ellis, sidelined the last nine games because of an unspecified injury, and center Kevin Hayes, who had missed the entire season as he rehabbed from his second abdominal surgery, faced the Stars.
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres – Game #16 Preview, Projected Lineups & TV Info

Joseph Woll will make his NHL debut between the pipes as the Maple Leafs look to make it eight wins in their last nine games tonight in Buffalo (7 p.m. EST, Sportsnet/CBC). The easy move would’ve been to call up Michael Hutchinson for what likely would have been another mediocre-at-best backup start, but I’ll give the Leafs credit for changing it up here.
NHL
NHL

3 Takeaways: Islanders Suffer 4-1 Loss to Rangers

The Islanders dropped a 4-1 result to the Rangers on Wednesday night. The New York Islanders fell 4-1 to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. With the loss the Islanders' losing skid has now reached seven-straight games, the team's longest stretch since Oct. 23 - Nov. 4, 2010.
NHL
NY Rangers projected lineup: Sammy Blais done for the season with torn ACL

TARRYTOWN - The New York Rangers have been dealt their worst injury blow so far in the 2021-22 season. Sammy Blais has torn his right ACL, a person close to the situation confirmed to lohud.com, part of the USA TODAY Network. "You feel really bad for the kid," Rangers coach...
NHL
CBS Sports NHL Power Rankings Boost Avs Back Up To The Top 10 Ahead Of Thanksgiving

(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche are riding a 5-game win streak and coming off an exciting 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators. That has placed positive notice back on the Avs, and at a time when the hockey team’s superstar is watching from the bleachers. Heading into the Thanksgiving week with a step ahead on the ice is always considered a notable measure of a team nearing the halfway mark of the NHL season. The CBS Sports pre-Thanksgiving NHL rankings boosted the Avs up three spots to put them at No. 10, as the league’s contenders come into focus. Alex Newhook of...
NHL
