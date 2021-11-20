Projected Lineup: Nov. 20 at Dallas

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Matchup Preview (11/19/21) For the second time in three days, the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) will be on the road facing the Phoenix Suns (11-3) at the Footprint Center. On Wednesday, Phoenix snuck away with a seven-point victory at home in the first matchup to win its tenth straight game. After a rocky start, Phoenix has rattled off win after win after the organizational chaos began to subside. Now, the Suns look as good as they ever have, and it seems they are poised for another incredible season and subsequent playoff run. Devin Booker is not averaging as many points as in past seasons, but this has led to a more well-distributed offensive attack, which teams are struggling to stop. They have eight players averaging double-digits, or near double-digits, which is incredibly impressive. Phoenix will be trying to win its 11th straight game and could end up carrying its streak all the way to the end of November. Meanwhile, the Mavericks have won five of their past seven games but have only won two of their past four. That can be partly attributed to missing Luka Doncic last game; however, there are still other factors. If Dallas wants to win on the road in its second straight game against the Phoenix Suns, it will need to shoot very well. The Mavericks could not put up 100 points against Phoenix on Wednesday but will need to do so if they want to win. For the Suns to get a second-straight home win over the Mavericks, they will need to keep Kristaps Porzingis and Jalen Brunson from having massive games and force their role players to beat them.

