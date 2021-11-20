Lady Gaga And Kristen Stewart Stans Are Turning The Oscar Campaign Toxic

Kristen Stewart is about to return to the big screen in a huge new role, as she stars as Princess Diana in upcoming film Spencer (out 5 November). And while Kristen has spoken extensively about Diana in the run up to playing her, the actress' latest comments about the princess have fans pretty baffled, and it's hilarious.
Lady Gaga has joined TikTok. The 35-year-old star made her debut on the social media platform earlier this week in order to showcase her look for the 'House of Gucci' world premiere in London. In the short clip, Gaga - who portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam...
——— “I’m sitting back and enjoying the benefits of a decision that I made when I was a person who I can still relate to but am not anymore.”. “I used to say that I always wanted to be the youngest director. But now I’m like, ‘No, I’m going to wait until I’m properly ready to do that.’”
Kristen Stewart is likely at the front of the crowded Best Actress Academy Awards race this year for her performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer.” Despite years of critical acclaim and fan support, this would mark the actress’ first-ever Oscar nomination. But as she recently said on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Stewart is indifferent to all that awards chatter. In short: “I don’t give a shit.”
“Spencer,” released on Friday, Nov. 5, and spearheaded by American actress Kristen Stewart and directed by Pablo Larraín shows a completely new approach to the story of the People’s Princess. The movie takes place all within a three-day period during the royal family’s Christmas celebrations in 1991, right before Princess...
Maybe you’ve heard that “House of Gucci” is an overlong jumble of overwrought acting and over-the-top Italian accents. Relax. Buy a ticket to this ravishing soap opera about high fashion and higher crimes and you’re in for the year’s most seductive guilty pleasure. Except why feel guilty about having a blast? Bloody murder hasn’t been this delicious since “Knives Out.”
Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
Cardi B and her stylist have earned praise after the singer appeared in numerous outfits while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards.On Sunday, the “WAP” rapper enamoured viewers with two outfit changes on the red carpet ahead of the show, with one Schiaparelli look accessorised with a solid gold mask.While hosting the awards ceremony, Cardi continued to frequently change her appearance. The singer appeared in a different outfit nearly each time she walked on stage.The mother of two, who revealed at one point that she would be returning “straight home for my babies” after completing her hosting duties, first appeared...
Well, sorry, everyone — according to Cooper, the former costars’ relationship was purely platonic. In Gaga’s new Hollywood Reporter cover story, the actor confirmed that they stayed in-character as lovers Jackson and Ally Maine during their Oscars performance to ease his fear of singing live. “Just from a personal standpoint,...
Recently Taylor Swift released the 10-minute version of her single 'All Too Well', and within hours fans had started theorising about all the hidden meanings within the revised track. Including, this one very convincing theory that Jennifer Aniston is "the actress" mentioned in the song. 'All Too Well' was first...
Kristen Stewart is a fashion original; here, standout looks from her fashion archive. The buzzed, bleached hair makes the look really edgy and adds an element of punk. The bandeau top is very of the moment right now, and given that Stewart wore this a few years ago, she was ahead of the trend.
Kristen’s career started long before Twilight, though, and even before her big break in Panic Room (2002). Her filmography to date is far from consistent, careening through various genres, styles and levels of quality. This list ranks her performances, not the movies themselves. To count, it must be a credited role in a feature-length film, so no short films, and we’re disregarding what were essentially cameo appearances in Undertow (2004) and Jumper (2008).
Salma Hayek had her work cut out for her while making House of Gucci. During a Thursday appearance on The Late Late Show, the 55-year-old actress told host James Corden about a "very dramatic" mud bath scene she filmed with costar Lady Gaga for the upcoming movie that had her "mortified."
Madonna posted bizarre photos of herself with a knife held to her throat on Instagram - and people were baffled. On Sunday, the legendary singer took to her account to share photos of herself posing with a copy of her latest V Magazine shoot alongside photographer Steven Klein. “Proud of...
Bradley Cooper is finally addressing his and Lady Gaga's much talked-about performance of "Shallow" during the 2019 Oscars. The actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about Gaga's critically acclaimed performance in A Star Is Born and opened up about their Oscars duet, which had some fans speculating that their on-screen romance was off-screen as well due to their obvious chemistry.
