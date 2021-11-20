ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lady Gaga And Kristen Stewart Stans Are Turning The Oscar Campaign Toxic

By Digg Editors
digg.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI never thought fan culture could go this far until the spam emails,...

digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Fans can't believe what Kristen Stewart just said about Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart is about to return to the big screen in a huge new role, as she stars as Princess Diana in upcoming film Spencer (out 5 November). And while Kristen has spoken extensively about Diana in the run up to playing her, the actress' latest comments about the princess have fans pretty baffled, and it's hilarious.
CELEBRITIES
doniphanherald.com

Lady Gaga joins TikTok

Lady Gaga has joined TikTok. The 35-year-old star made her debut on the social media platform earlier this week in order to showcase her look for the 'House of Gucci' world premiere in London. In the short clip, Gaga - who portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam...
THEATER & DANCE
interviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons from Kristen Stewart

——— “I’m sitting back and enjoying the benefits of a decision that I made when I was a person who I can still relate to but am not anymore.”. “I used to say that I always wanted to be the youngest director. But now I’m like, ‘No, I’m going to wait until I’m properly ready to do that.’”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Andrew Garfield
imdb.com

Kristen Stewart Isn’t Concerned About ‘Spencer’ Awards Buzz: ‘Oscars Are Such a Funny Thing’

Kristen Stewart is likely at the front of the crowded Best Actress Academy Awards race this year for her performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer.” Despite years of critical acclaim and fan support, this would mark the actress’ first-ever Oscar nomination. But as she recently said on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Stewart is indifferent to all that awards chatter. In short: “I don’t give a shit.”
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Kristen Stewart on ‘Spencer’ and Her Oscar Buzz: ‘We Don’t Make Movies to Not Connect With Each Other’

Actress Kristen Stewart delivers the performance of her career in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer,” which has thrust her to the forefront of the best actress conversation. But when asked about her thoughts about possibly nabbing her first nom, she bluntly, albeit sarcastically, tells Variety‘s Awards Circuit Podcast, “I don’t give a shit.”
MOVIES
thehofstrachronicle.com

Kristen Stewart surprises audiences in “Spencer”

“Spencer,” released on Friday, Nov. 5, and spearheaded by American actress Kristen Stewart and directed by Pablo Larraín shows a completely new approach to the story of the People’s Princess. The movie takes place all within a three-day period during the royal family’s Christmas celebrations in 1991, right before Princess...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stans#Tiktok
CinemaBlend

Kristen Stewart Has A Blunt Answer When Asked About Possibly Nabbing An Oscar Nom For Spencer

Kristen Stewart has never been shy about sharing her opinions, especially post-Twilight. Whether she’s petitioning for Guy Fieri to officiate her upcoming wedding or getting real during Spencer interviews, the Los Angeles native has a refreshingly direct manner that makes her all the more compelling. The latest topic Kristen Stewart has weighed in on? The Spencer Oscar buzz, of course. And here’s a hint: it’s not even on her radar.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC News

'House of Gucci' review: Lady Gaga puts real sizzle in the Oscar race

Maybe you’ve heard that “House of Gucci” is an overlong jumble of overwrought acting and over-the-top Italian accents. Relax. Buy a ticket to this ravishing soap opera about high fashion and higher crimes and you’re in for the year’s most seductive guilty pleasure. Except why feel guilty about having a blast? Bloody murder hasn’t been this delicious since “Knives Out.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cardi B praised by fans as AMAs viewers try to count her outfit changes

Cardi B and her stylist have earned praise after the singer appeared in numerous outfits while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards.On Sunday, the “WAP” rapper enamoured viewers with two outfit changes on the red carpet ahead of the show, with one Schiaparelli look accessorised with a solid gold mask.While hosting the awards ceremony, Cardi continued to frequently change her appearance. The singer appeared in a different outfit nearly each time she walked on stage.The mother of two, who revealed at one point that she would be returning “straight home for my babies” after completing her hosting duties, first appeared...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

WWD Report Card: In Kristen Stewart We Trust

Kristen Stewart is a fashion original; here, standout looks from her fashion archive. The buzzed, bleached hair makes the look really edgy and adds an element of punk. The bandeau top is very of the moment right now, and given that Stewart wore this a few years ago, she was ahead of the trend.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vice

Every Kristen Stewart performance, ranked

Kristen’s career started long before Twilight, though, and even before her big break in Panic Room (2002). Her filmography to date is far from consistent, careening through various genres, styles and levels of quality. This list ranks her performances, not the movies themselves. To count, it must be a credited role in a feature-length film, so no short films, and we’re disregarding what were essentially cameo appearances in Undertow (2004) and Jumper (2008).
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Bradley Cooper Explains His Steamy 'Shallow' Oscars Performance With Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper is finally addressing his and Lady Gaga's much talked-about performance of "Shallow" during the 2019 Oscars. The actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about Gaga's critically acclaimed performance in A Star Is Born and opened up about their Oscars duet, which had some fans speculating that their on-screen romance was off-screen as well due to their obvious chemistry.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'She’s so terribly charismatic and beautiful': Bradley Cooper gushes over A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga after THAT Oscars performance... yet determinedly denies romance claims

Bradley Cooper has gushed over his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga following romance rumours surrounding the pair in 2019. The duo starred together as a famous couple in the movie remake back in 2018 before taking to the stage at the Oscars the following year, where life imitated art with a steamy performance of Shallow.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy